Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back To School
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Top Stories
School superintendent donates bonus to pay for students college application fees
Top Stories
Make-A-Wish grants wish of young girl with congenital heart disease to meet ‘Dolphin Tale’ animals
USF Fan Fest features free youth clinic conducted by first female NFL coach
Sumter deputies arrest man connected to numerous robberies in three local counties
Why is it so humid – even for Florida?
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Florida schools set to open Monday with at least one ‘safe-school officer’ on every campus
Top Stories
Pinellas speedway where trespassing racer died caught trespassing just weeks ago, management says
Top Stories
Trump calling for stronger background checks
Community plans fundraiser for Bradenton teen injured in boating accident
Jesuit HS baseball team receives state championship rings
Family living in mice-infested Bartow apartment turns to 8 On Your Side for help
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Judge rules no bond for Valrico carjacking suspect after hearing testimonies
Top Stories
16-month delay in retirement checks leaves former VA worker penniless
Top Stories
Family living in mice-infested Bartow apartment turns to 8 On Your Side for help
Retirement checks stuck in DC, former VA worker facing homelessness and welfare
Broken elevator traps seniors in Pinellas Park apartments for weeks
Customers ask, ‘Where is law enforcement?’ as contractor takes them for thousands
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Top Stories
Bucs offense in the air against the Steelers
Top Stories
USF Fan Fest features free youth clinic conducted by first female NFL coach
Top Stories
Bucs fall to Steelers 28-30
Jesuit HS baseball team receives state championship rings
Lightning single-game tickets on sale now
Bucs begin preseason on road against Steelers
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Top Stories
Where to go to protect yourself against the Hepatitis A outbreak
Top Stories
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Blueberry Streusel-Topped Muffins
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Espresso Milkshake Semifreddo with Chocolate Shavings
OneBlood experiencing critical blood shortage; here’s where you can donate
Sarasota YMCA to close 2 remaining fitness branches
Station Info
Daytime
Great 38
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
Sharks
3 bitten by shark over 3 hours in same area of Florida beach
Latest Videos
Florida schools set to open Monday with at least one ‘safe-school officer’ on every campus
Pinellas speedway where trespassing racer died caught trespassing just weeks ago, management says
Trump calling for stronger background checks
Community plans fundraiser for Bradenton teen injured in boating accident
Jesuit HS baseball team receives state championship rings
Family living in mice-infested Bartow apartment turns to 8 On Your Side for help
Jurors in controversial Clearwater shooting trial will see enhanced videos
Snake found swallowing its own tail
Husband speaks out, blames harassment from fellow business owners for wife’s suicide
Sail Plaza, Big Ray’s Fish Camp now open beside Tampa Convention Center
More Video
Trending Stories
Florida schools set to open Monday with at least one ‘safe-school officer’ on every campus
Pinellas speedway where trespassing racer died caught trespassing just weeks ago, management says
Community plans fundraiser for Bradenton teen injured in boating accident
Bucs fall to Steelers 28-30
16-month delay in retirement checks leaves former VA worker penniless
Family living in mice-infested Bartow apartment turns to 8 On Your Side for help
Carnival Fantasy fails health inspection due to improper food storage, brown shower water
Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Don't Miss
Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend
MAP: Where skimmers have been found in Tampa Bay
Alligator attacks on the rise
More Don't Miss