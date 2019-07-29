sarasota memorial

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Top Stories
‘Friends’ to celebrate 25th anniversary with pop-up store
Top Stories
Man arrested for setting fire to elderly woman’s Tampa home days after stealing her jewelry, police say
Tampa Bay hospitals ranked in the top ten by U.S. News and World Report
How to help protect your identity after a data breach
Back-to-school reminder: All students in Hillsborough schools can get a free breakfast
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Feeding Tampa Bay & PSTA drive away hunger with new mobile pantry
Top Stories
Experts hope to reunite 5 pilot whales that were rescued on Redington Beach
Top Stories
New Port Richey mom defends ‘bare-naked burglar’ son
2 meteor showers to peak Monday night
Former Clearwater soccer player preparing for bone marrow transplant
Newlyweds married in Sarasota searching for stolen wedding photos
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Tampa Bay hospitals ranked in the top ten by U.S. News and World Report
Top Stories
How to help protect your identity after a data breach
Top Stories
Feeding Tampa Bay & PSTA drive away hunger with new mobile pantry
Capital One reveals massive data breach involving millions of customers
Brooksville man overpays trash bill by $2,500, can’t get refund
Gaming for good: Fundraiser for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital set for Tampa Bay Comic Con
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Top Stories
Tampa Bay faces off against Boston in division matchup
Top Stories
Interceptions and rollercoasters show up at Bucs training camp
Top Stories
Former Lakewood High star makes his Major League debut
Rays pitcher Blake Snell undergoes elbow surgery
Bucs sign Testaverde to 90-man roster
Former Clearwater soccer player preparing for bone marrow transplant
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Top Stories
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Espresso Milkshake Semifreddo with Chocolate Shavings
Top Stories
OneBlood experiencing critical blood shortage; here’s where you can donate
Sarasota YMCA to close 2 remaining fitness branches
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for No-Bake Caramel Chocolate Brownies
Clear the Shelters Aug. 17
Station Info
Daytime
Great 38
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
sarasota memorial
Tampa Bay hospitals ranked in the top ten by U.S. News and World Report
Latest Videos
Feeding Tampa Bay & PSTA drive away hunger with new mobile pantry
Experts hope to reunite 5 pilot whales that were rescued on Redington Beach
New Port Richey mom defends ‘bare-naked burglar’ son
2 meteor showers to peak Monday night
Former Clearwater soccer player preparing for bone marrow transplant
Newlyweds married in Sarasota searching for stolen wedding photos
Community rallies behind Lake Wales honey farm after thefts caught on camera
Speed Academy Summer Camp keeps kids fast on their feet
Triple homicide case goes before Pinellas County judge Monday
Police chief, lawmakers vowing to fix child welfare system on murdered toddler’s birthday
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Don't Miss
Tampa Bay hospitals ranked in the top ten by U.S. News and World Report
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport among top 10 airports with lowest fares
Cheesecake Factory celebrating National Cheesecake Day with half-off slices
More Don't Miss