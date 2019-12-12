Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Top Stories
Rollover crash snarls traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge
Heavy law enforcement presence on Deeson Road in Lakeland
Road Rants: Construction begins on Ridge Road Extension
U-Haul will no longer hire nicotine users in Florida
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Police ask for help in search for woman chased, attacked, dragged on video
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warmer end to the week; cold front coming
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Much warmer to end the week
Polk Co. saves 1,500 animals following No.1 rank in state for euthanasia in 2018
Seven people shot in West Virginia bar during New Year’s Eve celebration
Consumer Reports: What to look for when buying luggage that will last
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
2 ‘pipe bomb-style devices’ found near Pinellas Park mobile home park
Top Stories
Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence
Top Stories
Parents fed up that children’s medical records are stuck in storage unit, following doctor’s death
Top crime spots in Lakeland
Don’t drink and drive: How to get free or discounted rides in Tampa Bay on New Year’s Eve
Monster mess next door has Riverview neighbors worried about homes and safety
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Don Larsen, who threw only perfect World Series game, dies at 90
Top Stories
Don Larsen, who threw only perfect World Series game, dies at 90
Johnson lifts No. 16 Minnesota over No. 9 Auburn in Outback Bowl
Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at 77
Fans pack Raymond James Stadium for 34th annual Outback Bowl
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
How to get a free ride on New Year’s Eve in Tampa
Top Stories
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Champagne Chocolate Ganache Truffles
St. Pete pediatrician seeing peak in flu and RSV patients
Tampa Bay man provides Christmas feast for less fortunate
Community steps up for children removed from home of murder-suicide
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Ridge Road Extension
Road Rants: Construction begins on Ridge Road Extension
Latest Videos
Police ask for help in search for woman chased, attacked, dragged on video
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warmer end to the week; cold front coming
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Much warmer to end the week
Polk Co. saves 1,500 animals following No.1 rank in state for euthanasia in 2018
Seven people shot in West Virginia bar during New Year’s Eve celebration
Consumer Reports: What to look for when buying luggage that will last
Watch: 131st Rose Parade, a New Year’s Day tradition
Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me
Hillsborough County deputies investigating jewelry heist at University Mall
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cool and sunny to start the new year
Newseum closes doors in Washington amid financial struggles
Polk detectives hope side-view mirror leads them to hit-and-run driver
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Police ask for help in search for woman chased, attacked, dragged on video
IHOP server receives $2,020 tip from Donnie Wahlberg
Disney offering $49 ticket deal to Florida residents
U-Haul will no longer hire nicotine users in Florida
Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-partner Nick Gordon dies at 30
Pres. Trump deploys more troops to Mideast after embassy attack
Tampa Bay boy thriving following spina bifida surgery before he was born
‘Captain America’ actress charged with killing mom in Kansas
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Nominate a remarkable woman in your life
Gronk surprises Make-A-Wish teen with Super Bowl tickets
Happy 2020: Server at Michigan restaurant gets $2,020 tip
St. Joseph’s Hospital welcomes first baby of 2020
School bus joins funeral procession for long-serving driver
More Don't Miss