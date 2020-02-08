Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Oregon widower, 80, loses $200K in romance scam
Video
Early primary results could make Florida more impactful
Video
Robinson HS band asked to play Carnegie Hall but need help getting there
Video
Kobe, Gianna Bryant buried in Southern California cemetery
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Oregon widower, 80, loses $200K in romance scam
Video
Top Stories
Early primary results could make Florida more impactful
Video
Top Stories
Robinson HS band asked to play Carnegie Hall but need help getting there
Video
Vipers QB Aaron Murray rehabbing left foot ‘like crazy’
Video
Tampa considering a new plan to use treated wastewater in the drinking supply
Video
Lawmakers question Census Bureau’s readiness for 2020 count
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Attorneys: Michael Drejka ‘attacked’ in prison, transferred to protective custody
Video
Top Stories
Stranger uses Riverview woman’s temporary tag to rack up toll charges in various states
Video
Top Stories
81-year-old Palm Harbor man gets nearly $1K back after insurance mix-up
Video
Chinese military stole masses of Americans’ data, US says
Video
8 most dangerous jobs in Florida
Video
Better Call Behnken warning: Don’t let bank accounts go ‘dormant’ or money could be sent to state
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Kobe, Gianna Bryant buried in Southern California cemetery
Top Stories
Vipers QB Aaron Murray rehabbing left foot ‘like crazy’
Video
Jimmie Johnson: Still with ‘deep passion’ to race ahead of final Daytona 500
Video
Keslowski dreams of racing at Daytona 500 with PB&J, Matthew McConaughey
Video
Corey LaJoie looks to step into dad & grandfather’s racing shoes
Video
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Teen killed in St. Pete I-275 crash leaves behind 1-year-old, lasting friendships
Video
Top Stories
6-Year-Old Completes 1,000 Acts Of Kindness
Video
Toddler reunited with lost ‘daddy doll’ at Georgia airport
Video
Air Force suicides surged last year to highest total in 3 decades
Dept. of Health in Pasco County offers free Hepatitis A vaccines
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
media day
Drivers face bright lights, fun questions at Daytona 500 Media Day
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Pediatrician says in suicide note he may not have vaccinated kids despite parents’ requests
Search continues for 6-year-old who disappeared after getting off school bus
Report of gunshot at Barrington Middle School was false alarm, sheriff says
6-year-old girl vanishes after getting off school bus in South Carolina
Florida man looking for auto parts store gets directions to jail
Deputies: Man arrested for taking picture under teen’s clothes at Tampa Chipotle
Video
Two more children die from flu in Florida
Video
7-foot alligator sneaks into Florida home
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
7-foot alligator sneaks into Florida home
‘Orie’ funnel cake ‘sandwich’ debuts at Florida State Fair
Video
Healthy marriage guide making gains in the Florida legislature
Video
Cheeseburger on the go: Get one on a stick at Florida State Fair
Video
Gary Sinise honored with award from Congressional Medal of Honor Society for helping veterans
More Don't Miss