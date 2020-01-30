Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Coors Light will cover dog adoption fees across the country until Feb. 21
Man charged with breaking into Florida nursing home, killing patient
Gas leak causes closures on US 19 in Holiday
Assault weapon ban gets its day before the Florida Supreme Court
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Tampa Bay Lightning signs 12-year-old boy to 1-day contract for Make-A-Wish
Top Stories
Man invents firearm safety device that alerts owners when gun is removed
Top Stories
Florida dad dances on TikTok for son being treated in NICU
American alligator chomps down on invasive python in Florida Everglades
Pres. Trump to deliver State of the Union ahead of likely acquittal in impeachment trial
Tuesday is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Tampa man’s money missing after Wells Fargo declares account dormant, transfers money to state
Top Stories
Hillsborough Co. mom waiting months to get refund after venue cancels daughter’s birthday party
Top Stories
Better Call Behnken gets results for Tampa couple who says Target employee ‘cut up’ $800 in gift cards
News Channel 8’s Gayle Guyardo to leave morning news to rehab her vocal cords
Family of sheriff’s deputy who died by suicide calls for more burial respect
Customers claim Sarasota remodeling company ran off with their money, records show license lost
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Tampa Bay Lightning signs 12-year-old boy to 1-day contract for Make-A-Wish
Top Stories
Patrick Mahomes’ classmate predicts Super Bowl win back in high school yearbook
Texas boy joins Patrick Mahomes at Disney World for Make-A-Wish
Astros hire Rays exec James Click as GM
More than 100M people watched Super Bowl LIV
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales
Top Stories
News Channel 8’s Gayle Guyardo to leave morning news to rehab her vocal cords
Leader of gay community after Pulse massacre has died
Fathers honor Kobe Bryant with #girldad
Gr8 Inspiration: Tampa teen brothers make Gasparilla more eco-friendly
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Marathon
Black Girls RUN! represents at Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Florida troopers find narcotics in bag labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’
Seffner man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after abuse of 3-year-old, deputies say
Tampa man’s money missing after Wells Fargo declares account dormant, transfers money to state
100+ unlicensed contractors arrested following Hillsborough Co. investigation
American alligator chomps down on invasive python in Florida Everglades
Police: Man flew Nebraska woman to Tampa to engage in sex trafficking
Man charged with breaking into Florida nursing home, killing patient
Virginia man found floating in waters of Florida Everglades days after being reported missing
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Coors Light will cover dog adoption fees across the country until Feb. 21
Olive Garden’s breadstick bouquets are back for Valentine’s Day
‘Mysterious’ Rolling Stones banner appears outside Raymond James Stadium
’90s snack favorite Dunkaroos are coming back this summer!
Solar Vortex: First dual tail-spin water slide to open at Adventure Island
More Don't Miss