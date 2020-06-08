Mandatory Masks

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
House Democrats pass sweeping police overhaul, Senate stalls
Florida trooper, retired marine dies following lengthy illness
Video
Homeowners association tells Florida man to take down Blue Lives Matter flag
President Trump says coronavirus is ‘going away’; task force disagrees
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Children, ages 6, 8, 12, arrested after school break-in results in $50K in damage
Video
Top Stories
Chicago officer stripped of police powers after captured flipping off protesters
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Crooks posing as coronavirus contact tracers to steal personal information
Video
Top Stories
Tool or torture? Retired Tampa Bay officer weighs in on chokeholds amid nationwide controversy
Video
Top Stories
Veteran’s win leaves glimmer of hope for others who served in Thailand
Hospitals concerned about ICU bed capacity as Hillsborough County coronavirus cases increase
Video
Pasco woman frustrated that promised airline refund didn’t arrive
Video
No COVID-19 tests available for kids and young teens at Tampa’s big pharmacies
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021
Top Stories
NASCAR releases photo of noose-shaped pull rope found in Bubba Wallace’s garage
Curt Schilling compares Bubba Wallace to Jussie Smollett, then deactivates Twitter account
Bubba Wallace responds to FBI findings: ‘It was a noose’
MLB, MLBPA agree to season, players set to report to camps July 1
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo and Boat Show coming soon!
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
‘Until we become immune, we’re not going to get past this’: Some express opposition with Pinellas Co. mask ordinance
Video
Top Stories
Walmart employees getting another bonus for working through pandemic
IHME’s Florida projections paint a grim picture after record amounts of new cases
CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list
Video
Gaither Humane Society Club is teacher’s pet project
Video
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Search
Search
Search
Mandatory Masks
Pinellas County commissioners to vote on mandatory mask ordinance
Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
‘It’s important to write’: Lakeland seniors looking for pen pals
Video
Disney World to re-theme Splash Mountain as ‘Princess and the Frog’ ride
MAP: Tampa Bay counties implement mask requirements amid growing cases of coronavirus
Florida approves USF’s plan to resume on-campus classes in fall
MAP: 20+ more Tampa Bay bars, restaurants close back up temporarily due to COVID-19
More Don't Miss
No te lo pierdas
Los líderes de la comunidad hispana hablan sobre los disturbios en todo el país
Video
Un soldado de Tampa regresa a casa y sorprende a sus niños con una foto inolvidable
Video
DJ de Tampa encuentra manera de entretener a la gente durante la cuarentena
Video
Hombre de Florida recibirá la Medalla Carnegie después de rescatar a 2 niños de casi ahogarse en St. Pete
Oficial de Florida responde a una alarma de una casa por accidente y se queda de todos modos para jugar y hablar con los niños del propietario
Video
More NO TE LO PIERDAS