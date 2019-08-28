hurricane apps

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back To School
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Top Stories
Nexstar and AT&T Statement on New Distribution Agreement
Top Stories
Trump cancels Poland trip as hurricane heads to Florida
2 teens arrested following school threats
211 Tampa Bay helping residents prepare before possible storm impacts
PCSO says ‘scammer’ posing as deputy
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Pasco neighborhood worried about depressions as Dorian inches closer to Florida
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hotter than normal today; still tracking Dorian
Top Stories
Using Uber to get your kids to school? Don’t, drivers say
Mayor Castor urging Tampa residents to prepare for possible Dorian impacts
Hurricane Dorian threatening already-saturated land in Polk County
Family sues trucking company, driver after 2-month-old dies in I-75 crash
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Nexstar and AT&T Statement on New Distribution Agreement
Top Stories
Prepare now for future insurance claims; look out for price gouging
Top Stories
Are Florida’s nursing homes prepared for a power outage?
LIST: Here’s where you can get sandbags in Tampa Bay ahead of Dorian
Bay area nursing homes, ALF’s lack required generators in case of a storm
Duke Energy ‘estimates’ family’s electric use after two meters fail
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
Top Stories
Biscuits ‘not thinking of baseball’ in wake of Bivens tragedy
Top Stories
Jobs are on the line in final preseason game when Bucs face Cowboys
Top Stories
Polk County reschedules high school football games
Hurricane Dorian prompts move of Boise State-FSU game
Boise State, FSU eyeing strengthening Hurricane Dorian
USF Bulls prepared but not overprepared, offensive coordinator says
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Top Stories
No-bake peanut butter trail mix bars
Top Stories
Vaccinate pets as rabies cases increase across Tampa Bay
Where to go to protect yourself against the Hepatitis A outbreak
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Blueberry Streusel-Topped Muffins
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Body recovered from Tampa Bay after SUV goes off Howard Frankland Bridge
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Tracking the Tropics: Latest updates on Hurricane Dorian
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
hurricane apps
Check out important apps as Hurricane Dorian approaches
Latest Videos
Pasco neighborhood worried about depressions as Dorian inches closer to Florida
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hotter than normal today; still tracking Dorian
Using Uber to get your kids to school? Don’t, drivers say
Mayor Castor urging Tampa residents to prepare for possible Dorian impacts
Hurricane Dorian threatening already-saturated land in Polk County
Family sues trucking company, driver after 2-month-old dies in I-75 crash
USF Bulls prepared but not overprepared, offensive coordinator says
Hurricane Checklist: What to have in your disaster supply kit
Tony and Lauren Dungy share stories behind their children’s books
‘Think before you post’: Hillsborough schools address rash of threats with new campaign
Family of Rays prospect Blake Bivens murdered, brother-in-law arrested
Clearwater park renovations include removal of over 150 trees
More Video
Trending Stories
Nexstar and AT&T Statement on New Distribution Agreement
Trump cancels Poland trip as hurricane heads to Florida
Polk County school bus involved in head-on collision, 1 dead
Local schools update parents, students on school operations ahead of Hurricane Dorian
People stock up on water as Hurricane Dorian looms
Check out important apps as Hurricane Dorian approaches
U-Haul offers free storage ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian: Updates from Gov. DeSantis
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Don't Miss
Check out important apps as Hurricane Dorian approaches
Airlines waiving some Labor Day flight change fees ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Could Howard Frankland updates slated for 2020 stop more cars from falling into Tampa Bay?
More Don't Miss