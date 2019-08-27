Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back To School
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Top Stories
Coast Guard crew returns home to St. Pete after 62-day deployment
Top Stories
Bus crashes carrying country singer Josh Turner’s road crew
‘My son didn’t die for nothing’: Man accused in connection to Polk teen’s death released on bond
Polk deputies searching for 3 attempted murder suspects
Nikki Fried slams Rick Scott for turning away HIV funding while governor
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Coast Guard crew returns home to St. Pete after 62-day deployment
Top Stories
Bus crashes carrying country singer Josh Turner’s road crew
Top Stories
‘My son didn’t die for nothing’: Man accused in connection to Polk teen’s death released on bond
Lutz teen qualifies for Olympic Swimming Trials with support of brother battling brain cancer
Florida man drove with bodies of wife, 4 kids to Georgia
Nevada desert towns prep for possible ‘Storm Area 51’ influx
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
VA rejects claim of Tampa veteran based in Thailand sprayed by Agent Orange
Top Stories
Consumer Reports: Are grocery store delivery services worth it?
Top Stories
Air conditioning not required on Florida public school buses
Plant City family says state ordered wrong device for paraplegic son, told they are stuck with it
FBI helps arrest hundreds, accused of cybersecurity swindles
Tips to keep kids safe in cars for National Child Passenger Safety Week
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Lutz teen qualifies for Olympic Swimming Trials with support of brother battling brain cancer
Top Stories
Nike drops Antonio Brown amid rape accusations
Top Stories
Football fan turns beer money into fundraiser
Pirates’ Felipe Vazquez arrested on charges of solicitation of Florida child
Colin Kaepernick’s Nike ad wins Emmy for outstanding commercial
‘Bucs with B.A.’ tackles another strong defensive effort
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Top Stories
Wisconsin program feeds homeless with deer roadkill
Top Stories
Year after being shot in head, Ga. officer runs inspiring race
Sept. 14 celebrates National Sober Day
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Donut Sprinkle Cake
WATCH: Vaping legislation announced in Tampa
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8
HIV
Nikki Fried slams Rick Scott for turning away HIV funding while governor
Latest Videos
Coast Guard crew returns home to St. Pete after 62-day deployment
Bus crashes carrying country singer Josh Turner’s road crew
‘My son didn’t die for nothing’: Man accused in connection to Polk teen’s death released on bond
Lutz teen qualifies for Olympic Swimming Trials with support of brother battling brain cancer
Florida man drove with bodies of wife, 4 kids to Georgia
Nevada desert towns prep for possible ‘Storm Area 51’ influx
Former school guardian arrested for pawning service gun, other equipment
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Breezy and less humid today; not much rain
Mom fights for new school bus stop to avoid Gibsonton sex offender, dangerous roadway
Wave Watch: Drier but breezy to end the week on the water
Tampa issues record fine for tree removal
New legislation would set goal for 100% renewable energy by 2050
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Pro Football Challenge: Enter, play, win
Trending Stories
Daycare worker charged with killing 4-month-old who wouldn’t stop crying
Delta flight diverted to Tampa plunged 30,000 feet in matter of minutes
ARGH! Plank walking good phrases for Talk Like a Pirate Day
Teen stabbed to death as dozens watched, recorded video
Publix chicken tender sub on sale this week
SUV hits and kills bicyclist in St. Pete
Tampa issues record fine for tree removal
Polk deputies searching for 3 attempted murder suspects
Don't Miss
ARGH! Plank walking good phrases for Talk Like a Pirate Day
Tickets for ‘world’s largest Christmas light maze’ go on sale
Another vaping-related hospitalization sheds light on e-cigarette use
More Don't Miss