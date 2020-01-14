Hillsborough Avenue

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Top Stories
Shake Shack to open location in Tampa
Senate takes over Trump’s impeachment after House handoff
Pelosi hands out impeachment pens, a signing tradition
Dog gives birth to lime green puppy
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Firefighters use oxygen to save Dachshund found in bathtub during house fire
Top Stories
FIELD GOALS TO NATIONAL GOALS: East Texas kicker asking for support from fans to take talents to Las Vegas
Top Stories
Possible ‘fire challenge’ attempt leaves St. Pete girl with second-degree burns, destroys home
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Tracking two cold fronts in the next few days
Emotional tributes at funeral for Lakeland officer who died in motorcycle crash
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm days continue, big cool down coming
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
South Tampa residents want barrier wall installed along parts of Selmon Expressway
Top Stories
Aggressive squirrels terrorizing Tampa Bay family in their condo
Top Stories
‘Lost’ mortgage payment leads to foreclosure threats for Pasco woman
Workers from TECO solar farm say they are owed thousands after paychecks bounced
Hillsborough County father says sewage mess was left lingering outside his apartment
Neighbors thrilled that street lights are back on in Dunedin
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
New Orleans police issue arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr.
Top Stories
The Rock’s father, wrestler Rocky Johnson, dies at 75
Stamkos’ shootout goal lifts Lightning over Kings 4-3
Red Sox, Alex Cora ‘mutually’ part ways amid sign-stealing scandal
Former PSU Football player sues Coach Franklin, university over hazing allegations
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Florida Aquarium celebrates 25th anniversary with major announcements
Top Stories
Community mourns loss of 14-year-old Harley Dilly, found in chimney
10-year-old girl makes bracelets to benefit autism awareness
Neighbors thrilled that street lights are back on in Dunedin
Florida Aquarium, Titus O’Neil raise money for Australia bushfire rescue efforts
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Watch live: Chief Justice, senators being sworn in for Trump’s impeachment trial
Hillsborough Avenue
Road Rants: Seminole Heights residents fed up with Nebraska Avenue closure
Latest Videos
Colgate debuts vegan-certified toothpaste, recyclable tube
Firefighters use oxygen to save Dachshund found in bathtub during house fire
FIELD GOALS TO NATIONAL GOALS: East Texas kicker asking for support from fans to take talents to Las Vegas
Possible ‘fire challenge’ attempt leaves St. Pete girl with second-degree burns, destroys home
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Tracking two cold fronts in the next few days
Emotional tributes at funeral for Lakeland officer who died in motorcycle crash
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm days continue, big cool down coming
Buccaneers defensive coordinator attends East-West Shrine Bowl practices
DeSantis calls for teacher raises, new abortion law in State of State address
WATCH: Car crashes into Largo eyeglass store with customers inside
Recreational marijuana will not be on Florida ballot this year
Runner’s Life: Mother whose love runs deep to remember son gearing up for Gasparilla Distance Classic
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
7 killed, 14 tortured in Panama exorcism terror rituals
Man dead, 10 children hospitalized after truck hits school bus in Hernando Co.
Possible ‘fire challenge’ attempt leaves St. Pete girl with second-degree burns, destroys home
Irish island looking for two people to manage its coffee shop
Dog gives birth to lime green puppy
Florida girl claims she used drink coupon to bypass TSA
VP Mike Pence holds rally in Tampa Bay
Florida day care worker breaks child’s leg
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Florida Aquarium celebrates 25th anniversary with major announcements
Natural Light giving free beer to anyone turning 21 this year
Watch: Kylo Ren attempts to recruit baby Mandalorian to the ‘dark side’
‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ coming to Tampa
Bruce Springsteen’s son becomes Jersey City firefighter
More Don't Miss