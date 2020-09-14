Giving back

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal
Florida county reaches 9 shark bites this year
Video
Policymakers clash over forest management, climate change
Video
Deputies: Florida woman poses as dead husband in texts after burying him under concrete slab
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Gov. DeSantis announces $50 Million for statewide springs restoration projects in Weeki Wachee
Video
Top Stories
California woman sues fertility doctor accused of using own sperm to impregnate her twice
Video
Top Stories
‘Operation Park Cleanup’: 11 men arrested for exhibiting, soliciting lewd acts in Hillsborough Co. public parks
Video
Student-led project in Sarasota opens door for future germ-free handle adapters
Video
Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg reopens with new collections
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Most rain south of I-4 today
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
IRS correcting errors and trying to reach 567,425 Floridians about stimulus payments
Top Stories
Plant City kidney patient promised no bill for experimental treatment, then sent to collections
Video
Top Stories
Sarasota real estate agent regains access to Facebook accounts after hacker took over
Video
How USF is keeping an incredibly low COVID-19 positivity rate of 0.002%
Video
Floridians have low vaccination rate as push for COVID-19 vaccine continues, new study finds
Video
Plant City couple furious after their car is splattered with white paint following apartment complex touch-up
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
TIMELINE: A look at how far the Tampa Bay Lightning have come
Video
Top Stories
Look closely! Rays’ cutouts range from goofy, heartwarming and everything in between
Video
Vinik family, Lightning Foundation give back as Bolts head to Stanley Cup Final
Cirelli scores in OT, Lighting beat Isles to reach Cup Final
Video
Rays clinch playoff spot for second consecutive year
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
St. Pete coronavirus vigil honors lives lost, shares controversial message
Gallery
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 675K total coronavirus cases
Student-led project in Sarasota opens door for future germ-free handle adapters
Video
Work from home: These are the top jobs for remote careers
Petalo, not Charmin: Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to US
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8
Giving back
Local restoration company donates unlimited hand sanitizer to 2 Tampa Bay schools
Gallery
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
TIMELINE: A look at how far the Tampa Bay Lightning have come
Video
Pinellas County commissioners extend local state of emergency, revisit mask ordinance
Video
Rare blue moon to brighten night sky this Halloween
Video
Many of Florida’s young adults unaware that 6M Jews were killed in Holocaust, survey finds
Video
Hispanic Heritage Month
More Don't Miss
No te lo pierdas
Swinging through town: Police help rescue monkey on the loose in Tampa
Video
Familia Hispana lucha para no perder su hogar a causa del COVID-19
Video
Hillsborough commissioners approve resolution declaring racism public health crisis
Video
Rare blue moon to brighten night sky this Halloween
Video
Encuentran restos preservados de un oso de la edad de hielo en Rusia
Video
More NO TE LO PIERDAS