Florida Man

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Owner of Coney Island Drive Inn offering hotdogs, cash reward to locate break-in suspect
Top Stories
Deputies investigating shooting involving child in Lithia
Midwest lawmakers hopeful about new China trade deal
GNC employee arrested after selling meth inside store
Judiciary Committee votes along party lines on articles of impeachment
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Oversize load hits overpass, causes traffic jam on I-75
Top Stories
UPDATE: 125 year old Grambling church burns down overnight
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Increasing rain chances as a front approaches
Wave Watch: Clouds stick around Friday, rain chances increase
Military widows set to finally receive survivor benefits
Tampa mayor kicks off bead free bay program before Gasparilla
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Green Beret’s fight for military equal rights nears victory
Top Stories
Nominate a remarkable woman in your life
Top Stories
Military housing reform could benefit families dealing with mold at MacDill
8OYS: Defense bill includes provision allowing active-duty military to sue for malpractice
St. Pete residents fear imminent water shut-off at apartment complex
Pensacola shooting prompts questions about vetting of foreign students on U.S. Military bases
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Washington, 12-3-1, visits Tampa Bay, 12-6-2
Top Stories
Former NBA Commissioner David Stern suffers brain hemorrhage
Top Stories
Stamkos scores 2 to lead Lightning past slumping Bruins 3-2
Naval Academy to honor shooting victims at Army-Navy game
Goodell: NFL has “moved on” from Kaepernick
10 ex-NFL players charged with defrauding healthcare program
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
9th annual Winter Wonder Ride returns to Tampa Bay
Top Stories
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for White Chocolate Bourbon Gingerbread Bars
Help us give back to Tampa Bay at WFLA’s annual Kindness Day
Free flu shots available for Hillsborough County students
How to support deployed military members, families during holiday season
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Deputies investigating shooting involving child in Lithia
Florida Man
GNC employee arrested after selling meth inside store
Latest Videos
Oversize load hits overpass, causes traffic jam on I-75
UPDATE: 125 year old Grambling church burns down overnight
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Increasing rain chances as a front approaches
Wave Watch: Clouds stick around Friday, rain chances increase
Military widows set to finally receive survivor benefits
Tampa mayor kicks off bead free bay program before Gasparilla
Geminid meteor shower peaks this weekend
Consumer Reports: Dangers in the laundry room
Marathon day of deliberations ends with shocking move to postpone impeachment vote
Help fill Santa’s sack with Toys for Tots
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Breezy and warm today; stronger front Saturday
Military housing reform could benefit families dealing with mold at MacDill
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Win free rent for 2020
More Contests
Trending Stories
Bath & Body Works having huge sale Saturday that’s bigger, better than Candle Day
Craigslist ad goes viral, sparks search for ‘Grandma’ in need of family for Christmas
Man died from meth overdose before he was eaten by alligator in Polk County
Former Saint Leo basketball player killed in DUI crash
Tampa gun range employee’s leg amputated after accidental shooting, felon arrested
Get paid $5,000 to live in a Scottish castle while drinking bottomless coffee
Autopsy: Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was given meth, sedative
GNC employee arrested after selling meth inside store
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Nominate a remarkable woman in your life
New suicide hotline will have three-digit number like 911
Craigslist ad goes viral, sparks search for ‘Grandma’ in need of family for Christmas
Bath & Body Works having huge sale Saturday that’s bigger, better than Candle Day
9th annual Winter Wonder Ride returns to Tampa Bay
More Don't Miss