Suspect shoots, kills man after argument over parking spot in Clearwater, police say
VIDEO: Protesters crash annual KKK cookout, turn them around
Woman threatens to shoot up dentist office over rescheduled appointment, police say
Hurricane Hunters capture majestic nighttime photos of Dorian’s eye
As Dorian gains strength, new study shows evacuation troubles for coastal Tampa Bay communities
Goose, miniature horse looking for forever home together
‘This will teach you’: Dispatcher under fire after drowning woman’s 911 call released
Polk County emergency officials staying vigilant despite Dorian’s shift
Tampa Bay Red Cross ready to be called upon for Dorian
Tampa woman delivers unique warning message for residents ordered to evacuate: Be safe not extinct
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near-record heat ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Are Tampa Bay area nursing homes prepared for Hurricane Dorian?
Doctor warns: Get drugs refilled now, before storm hits
Customers wants answers after generator company leaves them in dark ahead of Dorian
WFLA to start daily broadcasts with National Anthem
As storm approaches, customer feels powerless without the generator she paid for
GETTING RESULTS: 8 On Your Side helps correct official list of troubled nursing homes
Rays overpower Indians, try for sweep Sunday in key series
Rays-O’s schedule Tuesday doubleheader to avoid Hurricane Dorian
Bucs trade for tackle Jerald Hawkins
Tampa Bay Rays, Rowdies offering free tickets to Floridians heading west due to Hurricane Dorian
UPDATE: 9 shot, teen arrested in football shooting
Bulls shutout at home by Badgers
No-bake peanut butter trail mix bars
Vaccinate pets as rabies cases increase across Tampa Bay
Breaking News
Breaking News
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest on Hurricane Dorian
Live Now
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
emergency
Check out important apps as Hurricane Dorian approaches
Latest Videos
Goose, miniature horse looking for forever home together
‘This will teach you’: Dispatcher under fire after drowning woman’s 911 call released
Polk County emergency officials staying vigilant despite Dorian’s shift
Tampa Bay Red Cross ready to be called upon for Dorian
Tampa woman delivers unique warning message for residents ordered to evacuate: Be safe not extinct
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near-record heat ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Bulls shutout at home by Badgers
Hurricane Dorian panic fuels gas shortages across Tampa Bay area
USF Bulls hosting Wisconsin Badgers at Raymond James Stadium
VIDEO: Riverview school resource deputy dances to ‘Old Town Road’ after losing bet on Miami vs. UF game
3-year-old fan gathers courage to hug Rocky the Bull at first USF Horns Up Rally
8 items to pack in hurricane emergency bag
More Video
Trending Stories
LIVE UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian upgraded to Category 5
Tampa Bay area businesses feeling impacts of fear from Dorian
Hurricane Hunters capture majestic nighttime photos of Dorian’s eye
Missing 19-year-old last seen running down street, bleeding
Polk County scales back Dorian response but still braced for strong wind, heavy rains
Suspect shoots, kills man after argument over parking spot in Clearwater, police say
LIVE TRACK: ‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Dorian bearing down on Bahamas
As Dorian gains strength, new study shows evacuation troubles for coastal Tampa Bay communities
Don't Miss
Report: Too many people behaving badly during hurricanes
Check out important apps as Hurricane Dorian approaches
Airlines waiving some Labor Day flight change fees ahead of Hurricane Dorian
More Don't Miss