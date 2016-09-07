Skip to content
Track storms with Max Defender 8
Daytime - Health & Beauty
Fall Denim Trends
Study: Blueberries may help cardiovascular, brain health
Friends and family remember businessman killed after armed carjacking
Florida schools set to open Monday with at least one ‘safe-school officer’ on every campus
Pinellas speedway where trespassing racer died caught trespassing just weeks ago, management says
Trump calling for stronger background checks
Community plans fundraiser for Bradenton teen injured in boating accident
Jesuit HS baseball team receives state championship rings
Family living in mice-infested Bartow apartment turns to 8 On Your Side for help
Jurors in controversial Clearwater shooting trial will see enhanced videos
Snake found swallowing its own tail
Near-drowning incident being investigated by Pinellas deputies
Anheuser-Busch launches line of spiked seltzer
Study: Blueberries may help cardiovascular, brain health
Deadly I-75 crash shines spotlight on Florida’s big semi-truck problem
Deputies investigating fatal hit-and-run in Plant City
Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 29 to August 2
Source: Jeffrey Epstein taken off suicide watch before death
Man drives golf cart into Gibsonton Walmart makes first appearance in front of judge
Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend
MAP: Where skimmers have been found in Tampa Bay
Alligator attacks on the rise
