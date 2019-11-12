Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Iowa woman said she ran over teen because ‘she was a Mexican,’ police say
Top Stories
Former youth pastor sentenced to over 1,000 years in prison for sex crimes
Trump family arrives in Florida to spend Christmas, New Year’s
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Mild, mostly dry today with higher rain chances Sunday
Boy berated by teacher says he’s still grateful for 2 dads
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Mild, mostly dry today with higher rain chances Sunday
Top Stories
Pasco County man sentenced for federal hate crime receives no additional jail time
Top Stories
Polk County cold case suspect indicted, ordered to stay in jail
Security video shows suspected thief in action at International Plaza
Congress looking to cap interest rates on consumer loans
Officials trying to determine why man drove his truck into Sarasota airport
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
President Trump signs bill that allows active-duty military to sue for malpractice
Top Stories
Used cars: How to buy smart and save money
Top Stories
More than 100 international students receive training annually at MacDill AFB
St. Petersburg pool contractor spending Christmas in jail
City finds dangerous violations at troubled St. Pete apartment complex
Contractor pleads guilty to grand theft after Better Call Behnken investigation
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Junior Johnson, “The Last American Hero,” dies at 88
Top Stories
Seguin scores in OT, Stars beat Lightning 4-3
High school coach portrayed in ‘Remember the Titans’ dies
Three Bucs players selected to Pro Bowl
Tampa Bay faces division foe Ottawa
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Candy Cane Butter Cookies
Top Stories
Study estimates that half of US adults will be obese by 2030
Run, Run Rudolph: Holiday Postmark In High Demand
Study: Restaurant food, takeout meals may expose you to more toxic chemicals
Florida man pays electric bills for families about to lose power before Christmas
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
cr
Former youth pastor sentenced to over 1,000 years in prison for sex crimes
Latest Videos
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Mild, mostly dry today with higher rain chances Sunday
Pasco County man sentenced for federal hate crime receives no additional jail time
Polk County cold case suspect indicted, ordered to stay in jail
Security video shows suspected thief in action at International Plaza
Congress looking to cap interest rates on consumer loans
Officials trying to determine why man drove his truck into Sarasota airport
Wesley Chapel toddler receives gift of hearing for Christmas
Good Samaritan finds and returns Palm Harbor woman’s lost wallet
Travelers rank ‘worst’ airlines for long/short haul flights
Woman gives kidney to stranger, triggering transplant chain to help save 4 lives
Music students visit animal shelter to play concert for the dogs
10-year-old gives back to officer during Shop with a Cop event in Orlando
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Win free rent for 2020
More Contests
Trending Stories
Iowa woman said she ran over teen because ‘she was a Mexican,’ police say
Missing Texas mom found dead, infant daughter found alive outside Houston-area home, friend arrested
Boy berated by teacher says he’s still grateful for 2 dads
Trump family arrives in Florida to spend Christmas, New Year’s
Security video shows suspected thief in action at International Plaza
VIDEO: Tampa-based Carnival cruise ship hit by another ship in Cozumel
OneBlood team members rescue man from crash only to discover victim is coworker’s son
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Mild, mostly dry today with higher rain chances Sunday
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Nominate a remarkable woman in your life
Man dying of cancer asks to be baptized as final wish while in hospice care
Caught on Camera: Police therapy dog steals Christmas toys intended for children
Parents turn baby into real-life ‘The Elf on the Shelf’
Florida voters to decide on gradually raising the minimum wage to $15
More Don't Miss