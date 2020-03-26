COVID-19 Testing

Skip to content
Top Stories
‘SNL’ star Michael Che says he lost grandmother to coronavirus
Coronavirus or allergies? How to tell the difference
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot and dry days ahead
Deputies: Wife arrested for the murder of her husband in Crystal River
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot and dry days ahead
Bike shares and e-scooters are essential, but can they also spread COVID-19?
New device to protect healthcare workers being produced in Tampa
‘Zoom bombing’: How to protect yourself when meeting virtually during coronavirus crisis
Quarantine fitness: Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe credits wife with helping him train
Pinellas Co. motor coaches find new purpose during pandemic by delivering Easter food to families
Coronavirus testing: Some rapid tests more accurate than others, initial research shows
Coronavirus concerns: How to properly wear non-medical, cloth masks in public
Florida unemployment: State turning to paper applications to help with processing backlog
Coronavirus in Tampa expected to peak in early May, model shows
Did Florida’s spring breakers spread coronavirus across the country?
Homebuilder reverses decision to keep Pasco man’s $13.5K downpayment after coronavirus-related job loss
Quarantine fitness: Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe credits wife with helping him train
Tampa Bay Lightning issue new campaign to help those impacted by coronavirus
British Open canceled due to coronavirus, The Masters rescheduled for fall 2020
Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dies at 84
Ex-NFL kicker, Saints hero Tom Dempsey dies of coronavirus
Coronavirus or allergies? How to tell the difference
MacDill service members respond to assist COVID-19 patients in NY, NJ
Food trucks can serve truck drivers in Interstate rest areas during pandemic
New device to protect healthcare workers being produced in Tampa
Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Coronavirus testing: Palm Harbor family claims they were asked to pay $300 for test
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Hillsborough policy group: Non-essential businesses must close during pandemic
Coronavirus or allergies? How to tell the difference
Coronavirus testing: Palm Harbor family claims they were asked to pay $300 for test
Coronavirus in Florida: 13,629 cases, 254 deaths reported statewide
Stay-at-home Florida: What’s considered an essential business?
Coronavirus in Florida: New data moves predicted peak impact up to April
Deputies: Wife arrested for the murder of her husband in Crystal River
Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus
Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | March 28-29
Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work
Brooksville man sounds alarm on fake COVID-19 relief check in mail
Coronavirus striking residents of all ages in Hillsborough Co., new data shows
