Congressional Research Service

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back To School
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Top Stories
There may be discrepancies in counting total “mass shootings”
Top Stories
Crash shuts down I-75 south between I-4 and Fowler Ave
Winter Haven police searching for suspect in deputy-involved shooting
Tracking the Tropics: Updated forecast for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
5 pilot whales released after stranding on Redington Beach making progress toward reunion
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Updated forecast for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
Top Stories
Teachers are taking advantage of Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday
Top Stories
Share-A-Haircut program gets underprivileged kids back to school ready
How can you protect yourself? HCSO major weighs in after 2 mass shootings
Bond set for woman involved with Pasco County fatal hit and run, carjacking
Tampa flag football team playing for national championship in L.A. wins first three games
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Share-A-Haircut program gets underprivileged kids back to school ready
Top Stories
Hertz rental car with wrong tag confiscated by deputies
Top Stories
Man accused of threatening to shoot up Gibsonton Walmart said he was ‘intrigued’ by recent shootings
Tax-free back-to-school shopping continues
Good Samaritan locates missing St. Petersburg dog
33 Tampa Bay locations where you can help ‘Clear the Shelters’
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Top Stories
WATCH: Soccer star calls on Congress to end gun violence after scoring goal in DC
Top Stories
Morton expected to start as Rays host the Blue Jays
Top Stories
Rays extend winning streak to 6, beat Marlins 7-2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host Military Appreciation Day
Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians on Saturday’s training camp
Tampa flag football team playing for national championship in L.A. wins first three games
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Top Stories
Where to go to protect yourself against the Hepatitis A outbreak
Top Stories
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Blueberry Streusel-Topped Muffins
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Espresso Milkshake Semifreddo with Chocolate Shavings
OneBlood experiencing critical blood shortage; here’s where you can donate
Sarasota YMCA to close 2 remaining fitness branches
Station Info
Daytime
Great 38
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
Congressional Research Service
There may be discrepancies in counting total “mass shootings”
Latest Videos
Tracking the Tropics: Updated forecast for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
Teachers are taking advantage of Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday
Share-A-Haircut program gets underprivileged kids back to school ready
How can you protect yourself? HCSO major weighs in after 2 mass shootings
Bond set for woman involved with Pasco County fatal hit and run, carjacking
Tampa flag football team playing for national championship in L.A. wins first three games
Deputies shoot armed man during Safety Harbor homicide investigation
WAVE WATCH: Unsettled weather to bring scattered to numerous showers and storms this weekend
‘We’re going to have fun’: USF LB Nico Sawtelle reflects on first day of practice
Polk reconsiders proposal to allow evidence to be discarded in school investigations
More Video
Trending Stories
Crash shuts down I-75 south between I-4 and Fowler Ave
Winter Haven police searching for suspect in deputy-involved shooting
Tracking the Tropics: Updated forecast for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
5 pilot whales released after stranding on Redington Beach making progress toward reunion
Deputies: Sarasota man called news station, threatened to kill hotel manager
3 charged in case of pregnant teen made to drink turpentine
Another El Paso victim dies; death toll at 22
Disbarred Pasco attorney accused of stealing from Home Depot
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Don't Miss
There may be discrepancies in counting total “mass shootings”
International Beer Day highlights Tampa Bay’s brewing boom
Where to go to protect yourself against the Hepatitis A outbreak
More Don't Miss