Christmas Miracle

Top Stories
Tampa man on the run after killing mom of 4 in North Carolina, police say
Video
Red tide causing mass fish kills along Sanibel
Video
China sentences lawyer who reported on coronavirus outbreak to 4 years
Search continues for missing boater in Tampa Bypass Canal
Video
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warming trend continues through the week; next front arrives in 2021
Video
Top Stories
Wild turkey that went viral in Polk County found dead in Lake Morton
Video
Top Stories
St. Pete’s historic Derby Lane hosts final greyhound racing event
Video
Nashville bombing suspect killed in Christmas Day explosion, investigators confirm
Video
Pilots perform memorial tribute over home of former Tuskegee airman
Video
‘It’s so simple,’ Tenn. mother pleads her community to wear masks after son dies from COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
‘Would not have happened without 8 On Your Side’: Sarasota couple spends holidays at home after ‘nightmare’ project
Video
Top Stories
5 brands of Excedrin recalled, bottles could have hole in bottom
Video
Top Stories
How common is it to have a serious allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine?
Video
Safety Harbor woman stuck without a working kitchen, wants to know where her insurance money is
Video
Clearwater couple told they’ll have to pay $1,500 to dispose flammable liquid found in waterway
Video
Florida sitting on millions of federal dollars intended for Irma-damaged homes
Video
Top Stories
Rays ace Blake Snell heading to San Diego Padres, reports say
Top Stories
Lightning trade Braydon Coburn, Cedric Pacquette to Senators
Video
Jon Huber, pro wrestling’s Brodie Lee/Luke Harper, has died at 41
Buccaneers clinch playoff spot, break multiple team records
Tom Brady breaks Bucs record for most touchdown passes in a season
Top Stories
‘Nobody else was going to do it’: Barstool Sports raises over $6M to keep small businesses open
‘Every kid needs shoes’: Tampa organization gives away sneakers to children in need on Christmas Day
Video
Which of these classics is the best Christmas movie ever made?
COVID-19 survivor’s family looking to distribute cell phone chargers to hospitals nationwide
Video
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38
Christmas Miracle
‘Christmas Miracle’ graces Clearwater man with the gift of life
Video
Don't Miss
It’s a jungle out here! 8 great Florida animal stories we covered in 2020
Video
St. Petersburg police sergeant surprised by son for Christmas
Video
Heartbroken family forced to surrender dog gets holiday surprise from Tampa shelter
Video
Big Cat Rescue’s Carole Baskin speaks out on COVID-19, Tiger King and recent tiger attack
Video
Top 8 top #FloridaMan stories we covered in 2020
Video
More Don't Miss
No te lo pierdas
St. Petersburg police sergeant surprised by son for Christmas
Video
Tampa Bay church gets creative to keep members safe during Christmas services
Video
Heartbroken family forced to surrender dog gets holiday surprise from Tampa shelter
Video
Juez del condado de Pinellas adopta ‘el último perro’ de los golden retrievers rescatados de China
Video
5-year-old rings bell after finishing chemotherapy in St. Pete
Video
More NO TE LO PIERDAS