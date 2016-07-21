Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back To School
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Top Stories
Kodi Lee, 2 other Golden Buzzer recipients perform on first AGT live show of season
Top Stories
Former Auburndale day care employee accused of child abuse
Ex-employee accused of stealing from Disney water park
Mayor Castor honors Jesuit baseball team for winning state championship
Bomb squad finds no live weapons, ammunition at Pasco County scene
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Englewood mom fears charges will be dropped against former day care worker caught dragging child
Top Stories
Veteran accused of ‘horrific’ acts against children, alleged victim asking why military officials didn’t stop him
Top Stories
Man accused of hitting family of ducks playing in puddle in Largo neighborhood
15 years later: Hurricane Charley’s path of development
‘Just looking’ leads to purchase of new forever house for adopted dog & owner
‘You get a sense of the brotherhood’: New USF DBs coach describes players’ connection in fall camp
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Veteran accused of ‘horrific’ acts against children, alleged victim asking why military officials didn’t stop him
Top Stories
Deputies: Woman dead after combining chemicals in Sarasota
Top Stories
Pasco woman fires revolver into car during dispute, injuring 2: deputies
Parkland committee to get update on school safety and schools in compliance
Trial date set for accused Seminole Heights serial killer
Car nearly missed house after crash; search for driver continues
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Top Stories
Bucs welcome old friend to camp this week
Top Stories
Mayor Castor honors Jesuit baseball team for winning state championship
Top Stories
‘You get a sense of the brotherhood’: New USF DBs coach describes players’ connection in fall camp
Rondé Barber headed to Bucs Ring of Honor
$500K worth of items stolen from A-Rod’s rental car in San Francisco
USF RB Johnny Ford goes out of his way to meet 8-year-old fan
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Top Stories
Where to go to protect yourself against the Hepatitis A outbreak
Top Stories
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Blueberry Streusel-Topped Muffins
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Espresso Milkshake Semifreddo with Chocolate Shavings
OneBlood experiencing critical blood shortage; here’s where you can donate
Sarasota YMCA to close 2 remaining fitness branches
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Bucs announce induction plans for former All-Pro cornerback Rondé Barber
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
2
of
/
2
Chicago
Chicago police officer shot, hospitalized; condition unknown
Latest Videos
Englewood mom fears charges will be dropped against former day care worker caught dragging child
Veteran accused of ‘horrific’ acts against children, alleged victim asking why military officials didn’t stop him
Man accused of hitting family of ducks playing in puddle in Largo neighborhood
15 years later: Hurricane Charley’s path of development
‘Just looking’ leads to purchase of new forever house for adopted dog & owner
‘You get a sense of the brotherhood’: New USF DBs coach describes players’ connection in fall camp
Hillsborough Co. Library programs offer extra school help
Valrico carjacking and murder suspect tries to hang himself in jail, deputies say
School Transportation Department heartbroken over loss of school bus driver
WATCH: First responders compete in hilarious T-Rex race
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sky-high humidity continues for the next few days
Trial date set for accused Seminole Heights serial killer
More Video
Trending Stories
Englewood mom fears charges will be dropped against former day care worker caught dragging child
Man accused of hitting family of ducks playing in puddle in Largo neighborhood
3 Reasons to Adopt an Older Pet
Pasco County raising money to put ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits in all schools
Florida moms celebrate back-to-school with wine and donuts
Teen livestreamed herself throwing dog in clothes dryer, turning machine on
Deputies: Woman dead after combining chemicals in Sarasota
Real estate mogul drops $17.2 million on Marina at John’s Pass
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Don't Miss
Kodi Lee, 2 other Golden Buzzer recipients perform on first AGT live show of season
Wendy’s is giving away 2 million spicy chicken nuggets
Report: Florida ranks among ten worst states to raise a baby
More Don't Miss