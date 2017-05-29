Bushnell-florida

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Top Stories
Nachtman trial: neighbor testifies about hearing “fireworks” the night of the murders
Top Stories
Pasco detention deputy accused of animal cruelty, 5 horses found in poor health
Ruskin residents wake up to flooding
Customers of closed Sarasota-based travel agency still out thousands, nearly two years later
Pasco Fire Rescue investigating suspicious package found at fire station
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Man develops fatal brain infection after swimming at North Carolina water park
Top Stories
Hillsborough teacher collects school supplies instead of wedding gifts for another school
Top Stories
Girl with special needs brutally beaten as onlookers laugh, viral video shows
Man steals ambulance, goes to KFC
SEE IT: Heavy rain hits Tampa Bay area, flooding some neighborhoods
Naked and afraid! Pasco County man arrested for bare-naked burglary
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Customers of closed Sarasota-based travel agency still out thousands, nearly two years later
Top Stories
OneBlood experiencing critical blood shortage; here’s where you can donate
Top Stories
TECO
Back-to-school reminder: All Florida 7th graders must have whooping cough vaccine
Benefits on hold again, Navy veterans sue VA
Anti-gay St. Pete council candidate addresses criminal past, stands by beliefs against homosexuality
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Top Stories
Rays pitcher Blake Snell to undergo elbow surgery, expected back in September
Top Stories
Bucs add Pierre-Paul to non-football injury list
Top Stories
Help vote to choose top Buccaneers moment in franchise history
Texas district to begin drug testing students as young as 12
Number honoring former Sunlake HS football player returns to field
Rays beat Red Sox 3-2 as Boston files protest over lineup
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Top Stories
OneBlood experiencing critical blood shortage; here’s where you can donate
Top Stories
Sarasota YMCA to close 2 remaining fitness branches
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for No-Bake Caramel Chocolate Brownies
Clear the Shelters Aug. 17
Anime fans take over Tampa Convention Center for Metrocon
Station Info
Daytime
Great 38
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8
Bushnell-florida
Tampa motorcycle club honors veteran with ride to National Cemetery for Memorial Day ceremony
Latest Videos
Man develops fatal brain infection after swimming at North Carolina water park
Hillsborough teacher collects school supplies instead of wedding gifts for another school
Girl with special needs brutally beaten as onlookers laugh, viral video shows
Man steals ambulance, goes to KFC
SEE IT: Heavy rain hits Tampa Bay area, flooding some neighborhoods
Naked and afraid! Pasco County man arrested for bare-naked burglary
Number honoring former Sunlake HS football player returns to field
Anti-gay St. Pete council candidate addresses criminal past, stands by beliefs against homosexuality
Can longer red lights prevent traffic crashes? Lakeland is looking into it.
New ‘TUF’ program helping Hillsborough students with first impressions
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Don't Miss
OneBlood experiencing critical blood shortage; here’s where you can donate
Two Tampa Bay schools rank as the best online registered nursing programs in Florida
2 Tampa Bay companies rank among Fortune’s Global 500
More Don't Miss