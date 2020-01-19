BARRY SANDERS

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Top Stories
Police search for Gasparilla assault suspect
Teen charged with setting soap dispenser on fire in Pasco County high school bathroom
Puppies train to be superheroes at Southeastern Guide Dogs
Tampa Bay man to run Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Puppies train to be superheroes at Southeastern Guide Dogs
Top Stories
Hundreds expected to pack Polk Co. School Board meeting
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant today; two more systems this week
Rep. Bell says she ‘articulated wrong’ when she called for a school board member to be removed
Legal team continues defending Trump in trial while new allegations surface
Alcohol plays role in another wrong-way crash in Tampa
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing
Top Stories
Families want barrier wall installed after traffic on Selmon Expressway increases more than 60% in decade
Top Stories
‘Lost’ mortgage payment found by lender after Better Call Behnken gets involved
Veteran relieved after dangerous oak tree removed from near his home
Once broken, now beautiful: furniture building class helps human trafficking victims heal
Has Tampa cracked down on illicit health spas as promised in 2018?
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Big Game Bound: Live at 1pm ET with Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders
Top Stories
‘Until we meet again’: LeBron James writes emotional post about long-time friend Kobe Bryant
Benn’s 2nd goal in OT pushes Dallas Stars past Lightning 3-2
Petition calls on NBA to change logo in honor of Kobe Bryant
NBA postpones game between Lakers and Clippers following Kobe Bryant’s death
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Gr8 Inspiration: Tampa teen brothers make Gasparilla more eco-friendly
Top Stories
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Gasparilla Grog Bars
Hundreds remember 5 women gunned down in bank a year after massacre
Chinese New Year: Find your Zodiac sign and make these delicious spring rolls
‘The Joinery’ opens in Lakeland amid development boom
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Coast Guard remembers deadly Blackthorn crash 40 years later
BARRY SANDERS
Big Game Bound: Live at 1pm ET with Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders
Top Videos
Puppies train to be superheroes at Southeastern Guide Dogs
Hundreds expected to pack Polk Co. School Board meeting
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant today; two more systems this week
Rep. Bell says she ‘articulated wrong’ when she called for a school board member to be removed
Legal team continues defending Trump in trial while new allegations surface
Alcohol plays role in another wrong-way crash in Tampa
Police: Man falls asleep in Polk Co. Walgreens, wakes up after store closes, steals cigarettes
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify
Video shows dog attack horses at Gasparilla before being shot by deputy, HCSO says
Equestrian-themed circus ‘Cirque Ma’Ceo’ returns to Sarasota
Basketball fans mourn the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter
Jason Caffey remembers Lakers legend Kobe Bryant
VIDEO: Thief caught stealing 300 pounds of meat from Texas barbecue trailer
Tuesday marks 34th anniversary of Challenger space shuttle disaster
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, clouds move in tonight
Families, businesses create own Gasparilla parade traditions
Trump impeachment trial: President’s legal team begins presenting defense case
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cooler temps with abundant sunshine today
Law enforcement runs tight ship to keep 2020 Gasparilla safe
Polk Co. deputies searching for daycare theft suspect
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Police: 9-year-old Florida boy stabbed 5-year-old sister while saying ‘die, die’
Human trafficking continues to be a growing problem in Florida
Tampa man, 32, wins $2M from Powerball ticket
Police: Ride-share driver, passenger killed by wrong-way driver at Tampa airport entrance
Bryant’s helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
‘Until we meet again’: LeBron James writes emotional post about long-time friend Kobe Bryant
Search underway for mother missing for over a week
Murder trial underway for Florida woman killed on vacation
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Florida’s green card holders see policy changes in 2020
Super Nintendo World will be part of new Universal Orlando theme park
LEGO launching International Space Station set
16 new fair foods to look forward to at the 2020 Florida State Fair
Passenger takes over airport monitor for video game
More Don't Miss