Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Strong line of thunderstorms passes this afternoon
Video
Single case of COVID-19 at Hillsborough County assisted-living facility a relief for local family
Video
Titus O’Neil, Jameis Winston to donate $50K to Metropolitan Ministries
Colin Kaepernick donates $100K to aid communities of color amid pandemic
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Strong line of thunderstorms passes this afternoon
Video
Top Stories
Single case of COVID-19 at Hillsborough County assisted-living facility a relief for local family
Video
Top Stories
Trinity family turns garage door into giant poster for high school senior daughter
Video
Woman gives birth in car right before getting into crash
Video
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered storms Monday, some strong possible
Video
Congress, White House nearing agreement on $450B aid package
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Traffic
Road Rants
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Better Call Behnken helps recent tech school graduates get tools they need to start work
Video
Top Stories
Nevada & Colorado identify COVID-19 nursing homes – but not Florida
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus crisis: Florida didn’t identify Pinellas County nursing home with nearly 30 COVID-19 cases
Video
Requests for PPE pour into Suncoast Science Center, volunteers need help
Video
Stimulus glitch: Much-needed money sent to tax preparers instead of taxpayers
Stimulus check FAQ: Better Call Behnken clears up confusion on coronavirus relief money
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
Top Stories
IMG Academy sports performance coach shares challenges, heightened role preparing athletes for NFL amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Former USF star selected in first round of WNBA Draft
Video
‘The biggest thing is being safe’: Bucs WR Chris Godwin staying positive about NFL season starting on time
Video
‘I’m a really crappy teacher’: Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn trying to help kids with classwork during quarantine
Video
PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
POSTPONED: 2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Single case of COVID-19 at Hillsborough County assisted-living facility a relief for local family
Video
Top Stories
Titus O’Neil, Jameis Winston to donate $50K to Metropolitan Ministries
Trinity family turns garage door into giant poster for high school senior daughter
Video
Army of 3D printing pros work around the clock to produce PPE for first responders, healthcare workers
Tampa Bay schools to remain closed, finish school year online
Video
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
3D
Army of 3D printing pros work around the clock to produce PPE for first responders, healthcare workers
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Video
Gunman kills 16 in rampage, deadliest in Canadian history
Video
Coronavirus in Florida: Over 26K cases of COVID-19 in state, 774 deaths
Coronavirus in Florida: State’s peak resource date moved back to early May
Coronavirus: Food stamp benefits increase for families in Florida
Video
Where’s my stimulus check? IRS payment tracker now online
Video
Governor DeSantis: Florida to start naming nursing homes, long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases
Video
While patrolling reopened beaches, Florida officers find man wanted for homicide
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus
Video
Florida parents, students concerned with Bright Future scholarship requirements amid coronavirus
4-year-old from Tampa recruits reporters for national ‘newscast’ on coronavirus
Video
37-year-old Brandon COVID-19 victim chronicled disease on Facebook up until death
Video
8’s Army teaming up to help feed Tampa Bay amid coronavirus crisis
Video
More Don't Miss