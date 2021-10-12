Submit tips in Spanish to TampaHoy.com

Skip to content
Top Stories
Former Florida judge arrested after pulling gun on neighbor, police say
Top Stories
Southwest cancellations continue: How to protect yourself from travel troubles
Video shows man snatch 3-year-old from grandmother and run off
North Port’s memorial for Gabby Petito taken down
California mandates gender-neutral toy sections for large retailers
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Humidity increases slightly, but rain chance remains small
Top Stories
Dog the Bounty Hunter reportedly injured, leaving Brian Laundrie search temporarily
Top Stories
Florida English Bulldog Rescue raises 50k at annual ‘Bulldog Burlesque’ event
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Isolated inland showers fade, clear and mild overnight
‘Long live Misty’: Town ‘n’ Country family honors hit-and-run victim with balloon release
6-year-old Sarasota girl gets wish granted with puppy following battle with brain cancer
Top Stories
Brian Laundrie’s sister, family threatened, police records show
Top Stories
Tampa Bay area veteran dies after waiting over 1 year to receive first VA payment
Top Stories
Olympus Pools customers could be eligible creditors in personal bankruptcy, legal onlookers say
Here’s what we know about Green Beret, Tampa congressional candidate arrested in insurrection probe
Unlicensed Tampa Bay exterminator, fined but still spraying, has been investigated for years
Olympus Pools owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Top Stories
Walk it off: Red Sox eliminate Rays 6-5 with late sac fly
Top Stories
Former Buccaneers coach Rich Bisaccia named Raiders interim head coach, report says
Jon Gruden announces he will resign following racist comments, reports say
‘Bucs with BA’: Arians discusses pitfalls of playing on short week ahead of game against Eagles
Lightning sign head coach Jon Cooper to contract extension
Top Stories
6-year-old Sarasota girl gets wish granted with puppy following battle with brain cancer
3 mistakes you make when carving a pumpkin, according to an expert
2022 Skyway 10K to resume in-person on March 6
Florida State Fair begins ticket sales for 2022 event
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Brian Laundrie’s sister, family threatened, police records show
Gabby Petito autopsy: Will coroner reveal cause of death Tuesday?
Teton County Coroner to hold press conference on Gabby Petito autopsy on Tuesday
Florida officials release list of businesses under investigation for violating vaccine passport law
Florida woman hacked flight system, cleared planes with maintenance issues to fly, police say
‘I’m ready to cry’: Travelers stuck in Tampa as Southwest cancels thousands of flights
Spring Hill woman wins first $5 million top prize from new scratch-off game
Man, woman arrested after breaking into Pinellas County Justice Center
Don't Miss
ZooTampa hosting electronics recycling drive for day honoring endangered species
Shark encounter photos: Surfer at Sebastian Inlet has two close calls
Dunedin residents creating chandeliers to light up night with dedicated Facebook group
Disney World announces indoor meet and greets will return in November
Halloween events in Tampa Bay: Choose your level of scare
More Don't Miss