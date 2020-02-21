Metal detector enhancements among changes at Spectrum Field for spring training

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Spectrum Field has made some changes to security ahead of spring training games beginning this year.

The ballpark installed new software into their walk-through metal detectors, making it easier for fans to get into the park faster.

Guests no longer have to empty their pockets of cellphones, keys or small metal objects.

“So if it’s a small device, like any type of metal that would be detected from your wallet or your keys, it will not pick that up, but it would pick up a weapon,” Spectrum Field General Manager Doug Kemp explained.

Kemp says the software upgrade is a Major League Baseball initiative.

Spectrum Field is also implementing a See Something, Say Something hotline. Guests can call or text (727) 463-3461 to report security or general issues as well as suspicious activity.

Kemp admits the number isn’t the easiest to remember but says fans will see it everywhere.

“It’s posted all around the facility. So we have magnets on anything that’s metal, in the restrooms. We’ve covered the facility well. It’s not the easiest number to remember, so hopefully fans will see that,” he said. “We’re going to make announcements on the video boards as well. So it’s going to be a constant message and a culture change for us.”

In addition to new the security measures, Spectrum Field will offer 12 free sunscreen stations with SPF 30. That was done under a partnership with BayCare.

“It’s really a customer service initiative that we’ve been wanting to do. We needed someone to help us underwrite the program so we’re really thankful for BayCare coming on board and helping us underwrite that,” Kemp explained. “Florida rays, we all know the UVA rays are very dangerous, so it’s just another customer service initiative that we wanted to take on.”

