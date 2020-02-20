Spring Training

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Texas girl wakes up to find ‘gentle, gigantic’ raccoon in bed with her
Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses
Video
Family billed $4,233 after daughter sent to hospital by school counselor
Florida wants voters to put personal information on outside of ballot envelopes
Video
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Legally liable? Debate rages over internet companies being immune to lawsuits over user posts
Video
Top Stories
‘Save the Heights’ group hopes to rally support for city-owned golf course
Top Stories
Coronavirus concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China
Video
Detectives: Gunman killed FHP trooper on I-95 without warning
Video
General Mills charging $13 for box of ‘Morning Summit’ cereal
Something for everyone at 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
Road Rants
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Florida wants voters to put personal information on outside of ballot envelopes
Video
Top Stories
Better Call Behnken helps 80-year-old woman get car back after it was mistakenly repossessed
Video
Top Stories
Intersection of I-275, I-4 among worst in country
Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. ‘smart growth,’ some residents disagree
Video
$600M Gateway Expressway looking to improve Pinellas County traffic
Video
Parts of Hillsborough Co. seeing surge in population, new housing
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
Top Stories
Spectrum Field prepared to feed hungry Phillies fans with new items for spring training
Video
Top Stories
Spring training begins, benefiting Tampa Bay
Video
Lightning cutting prices on food, drink at Amalie Arena
College athlete’s painful TikTok goes viral
Vegas to host 40th-anniversary celebration of Miracle on Ice
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Gr8 Inspirations: American Freedom Distillery set to open in St. Pete come March
Video
Top Stories
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie Squares
Video
Something for everyone at 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo
Video
Are Sarasota Co. residents willing to pay higher taxes for mental health services?
Video
‘Flowers for Phoebe’ brings dozens together to honor little girl
Video
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Spring Training
Spectrum Field prepared to feed hungry Phillies fans with new items for spring training
Video
Metal detector enhancements among changes at Spectrum Field for spring training
Spring training begins, benefiting Tampa Bay
Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
To show impact of bullying, mom shares video of son, 9, saying he wants to die
Video
Boy leaves puppy at shelter to protect it from abusive father
Video
Family faces Pasco man accused of raping 6-year-old, wants him castrated
Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m.
Video
Report: Inmate confesses to killing 2 child molesters
Comedian Brad Williams helps raise over $75,000 for bullied 9-year-old
Video
Florida ranked 3rd most sinful state in the US
Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Florida ranked 3rd most sinful state in the US
Comedian Brad Williams helps raise over $75,000 for bullied 9-year-old
Video
MUST SEE: Plane skids across Daytona Beach International Airport runway without landing gear
Video
To show impact of bullying, mom shares video of son, 9, saying he wants to die
Video
Baby otter rescued in Tampa needs food, how you can help
Video
More Don't Miss