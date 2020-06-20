Yankees move spring training from Tampa to NYC as Florida coronavirus cases spike

Toronto Blue Jays take batting practice before a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Tampa. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

TAMPA (WFLA) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the New York Yankees will be moving their ‘spring training 2.0’ practices from Tampa to New York City.

As New York prepares to enter phase two of their coronavirus reopening plan, Cuomo says both the Mets and Yankees will prepare for the possible upcoming MLB season at their stadiums in the Bronx and Queens.

The New York Yankees normally hold their preseason training at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, but Cuoma said there’s a concern about travel to Florida right now.

“Florida has a really difficult situation right now,” Cuomo said. “That would be a concern for anyone thinking about playing there.”

Cuomo said Thursday he may consider enacting a mandatory quarantine for travelers visiting New York from Florida.

Cuomo said the state of New York saw a 1% positivity rate among those tested for coronavirus on Thursday. Florida’s positivity rate was 10% on Thursday.

