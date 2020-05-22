Yankees & Mets to conduct spring training in Florida upon possible return

FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole delivers a pitch during the third inning of the team’s spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Tampa, Fla. The Yankees were set to play in Houston next weekend if not for the coronavirus pandemic. Strikeout pitcher Cole won 35 games the past two years with the Astros before a record $324 million, nine-year free agent deal with New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The New York Yankees and the New York Mets will be returning to Florida a potential summer Spring Training.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees and Mets would conduct spring training at their regular spring sites assuming MLB and the player’s union strike a deal on a shortened season.

Major League Baseball owners last week approved a proposal that could lead to the season starting in July. That would be preceded by a second spring training period, and teams could have the option to do that in their home ballparks or at their spring training camps in Arizona or Florida, though there still are a lot of details to be worked out and approved by owners and players.

MLB hopes to start the season by early July.