TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa will not be home to a team for the 2023 revamp of the XFL, but it was announced Sunday that Orlando will get the honors in Florida.

The announcement of cities and venues was made by chairwoman and owner Dany Garcia and fellow owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at an XFL townhall event in Texas. The announcement was also streamed live on YouTube.

The following XFL cities and venues were announced, as well as their head coaches:

Arlington, TX (Choctaw Stadium), Bon Stoops

Houston, TX (TDECU Stadium), Wade Phillips

Orlando, FL (Camping World Stadium), Terrell Buckley

Las Vegas, NV (TBD), Rod Woodson

San Antonio, TX (The Alamodome), Hines Ward

Seattle, WA (Lumen Field), Jim Haslett

St. Louis, MO (The Dome), Anthony Becht

Washington, D.C. (Audi Field), Reggie Barlow

“There is great energy building within our league and there is still much more to come… and I can promise it’s going to be worth the wait. We have been working on fresh, new logos and uniforms – even working with some of the team names you already know – that will match the dynamic and innovative vision of our league,” said Johnson. “We see you, we hear you and your excitement fuels us to continue to bring you the absolute best. We have just under seven months until kickoff and the countdown is officially on.”

The first season of the third iteration of the XFL is slated to kick off on Feb. 18, 2023. Fans can go online to reserve their season tickets, which will give them early access to select their seats and purchase tickets before the general public.

The Walt Disney Company (ESPN) is the broadcast partner of the XFL.