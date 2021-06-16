WWE Yuengling Center theft: Star says cross stolen

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida Police Department is still looking for a man who allegedly stole items from World Wrestling Entertainment at the university’s Yuengling Center.

According to police, the man removed several items belonging to the company from the Yuengling Center on May 22, between 12:10 a.m. and 1:58 a.m.

On Tuesday afternoon, WWE Superstar Sheamus quote-tweeted the June 5 notice with photos of the suspect and the initial press release from police.

In the tweet, Sheamus said, “..a lovely fella stole my cross (on camera below). I’d appreciate it if you internet sleuths could track it down & return it via details below.. ringside seats reward when we return to your town & many beers.”

..a lovely fella stole my cross (on camera below). I’d appreciate it if you internet sleuths could track it down & return it via details below.. ringside seats reward when we return to your town & many beers 😎 https://t.co/FtwS4fJqBW pic.twitter.com/Q47dSZMZFA — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 15, 2021

WWE has been holding weekly Monday and Friday shows from the Yuengling Center since March after taking its broadcasts off the road due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police said the man is believe to be between 25 to 30 years old with brown hair, a mustache and light goatee.

According to USF police, they currently have no credible leads on this case.

8 On Your Side spoke with WWE when the theft initially happened, and they are cooperating with the USF Police Department. If anyone has information on the suspect, they should call the USF Police Department at 813-974-2628.