WWE ‘ThunderDome’ hosts first live show from Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment put on its first live show from Tropicana Field during the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

Back in August, the “ThunderDome” started its residency at Amway Center in Orlando, which features a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras to provide fans an immersive viewing atmosphere and virtually brings them into the arena via live video.

The first show in St. Petersburg saw Superstar Carmella defeat WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks in the main event by disqualification, as well as many other interview segments and matches.

Fans and members of the media are currently not permitted to attend shows at Tropicana Field, though fans can register for their virtual seat to be part of upcoming WWE shows via WWEThunderDome.com or at WWE’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

Join fans from around the world live on TV! Register now for your virtual seat in the #WWEThunderDome on #WWERaw! https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos pic.twitter.com/kCXBxEwpHi — WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2020

8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth will be following updates from WWE and plans for the ThunderDome in St. Petersburg, as well as rumored plans for WrestleMania 37.