WWE Superstars release coronavirus vaccine PSA ahead of WrestleMania

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment Superstars have come together to release a public service announcement about the importance of coronavirus vaccinations and their importance prior to WrestleMania heading to Raymond James Stadium.

The PSA features Superstars like Tampa residents Drew McIntyre and Titus O’Neil as well as Bobby Lashley, the Miz and Naomi.

WWE Monday Night Raw star McIntyre spoke with WFLA’s Daisy Ruth on Friday about coronavirus. The former champion tested positive for the virus in January.

“I’m so excited, we’re doing everything we can to get the message out. From me speaking about my own experience and following the strictest guidelines possible and I still got it, to now encouraging people when you’re eligible to get the vaccination. It’s the only way we’re going to get back to normal,” he said.

McIntyre said WrestleMania at a limited capacity will showcase that life is slowly moving back to normal, but he said everyone has to do their part and get vaccinated for that relatively normalcy and move forward to last.

“I would love to go back to Scotland and see my family. I would love to travel again and be in front of all the fans in sold out buildings. So please everyone, when you’re eligible, do your part, get your vaccination,” he said.

For more information WWE encourages fans in their PSA to visit GetVaccineAnswers.org.

>> Follow Daisy Ruth on Facebook

>> Follow Daisy Ruth on Twitter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss