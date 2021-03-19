WWE Superstars release coronavirus vaccine PSA ahead of WrestleMania

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment Superstars have come together to release a public service announcement about the importance of coronavirus vaccinations and their importance prior to WrestleMania heading to Raymond James Stadium.

The PSA features Superstars like Tampa residents Drew McIntyre and Titus O’Neil as well as Bobby Lashley, the Miz and Naomi.

WWE Monday Night Raw star McIntyre spoke with WFLA’s Daisy Ruth on Friday about coronavirus. The former champion tested positive for the virus in January.

“I’m so excited, we’re doing everything we can to get the message out. From me speaking about my own experience and following the strictest guidelines possible and I still got it, to now encouraging people when you’re eligible to get the vaccination. It’s the only way we’re going to get back to normal,” he said.

McIntyre said WrestleMania at a limited capacity will showcase that life is slowly moving back to normal, but he said everyone has to do their part and get vaccinated for that relatively normalcy and move forward to last.

“I would love to go back to Scotland and see my family. I would love to travel again and be in front of all the fans in sold out buildings. So please everyone, when you’re eligible, do your part, get your vaccination,” he said.

For more information WWE encourages fans in their PSA to visit GetVaccineAnswers.org.