WWE Superstars, legends excited to host WrestleMania in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WWE Superstars and legends took to Thunder Alley on Thursday to celebrate WrestleMania tickets going on sale.

Superstars like Jimmy “The Mouth of the South” Hart, Nia Jax and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat expressed their excitement over the “Super Bowl of Sports Entertainment” heading to Raymond James Stadium on April 5.

Jimmy Hart was present at the very first WrestleMania at Madison Square Garden.

He’s thrilled that the big event is coming back to Florida, for the first time, in Tampa.

“Well it’s so special because a couple of times we had it in Orlando, Florida. Which was great, it was all sold out, it was good. We’ve been in Texas, we’ve been everywhere with it. But I think it’s something special because right here in Florida is such a great tradition here,” Hart said.

Current WWE Superstar Nia Jax has been recently sidelined with knee injuries, but it hoping to have a match at WrestleMania.

She told 8 On Your Side she is personally excited because she’s living in Orlando and Tampa is so close for her.

“We have a lot of core fans here that really truly support us. I know people from NXT [WWE’s developmental brand] that continue to support me, so I know that’s going to bring back a lot of love here in Tampa,” Jax explained.

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, a Hall of Famer alongside Hart, spoke on his favorite “WrestleMania moment” at WrestleMania III with Randy Savage.

“I’ll tell you the honest to God truth that everywhere I go, they still mention and talk about that match,” he said.

“It’s very rewarding. Your hard works and your efforts, you know. It still behooves me that after 33 years, they still talk about it… That’s my moment.”

WrestleMania tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.