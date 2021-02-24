WWE star ‘The Big Show’ switching gears to rival, Florida-based company ‘All Elite Wrestling’

FILE – In this Friday, Aug. 21, 2009, file photo, WWE Wrestler Big Show arrives at the World Wrestling Entertainment SummerSlam kickoff party benefiting Betty’s Battle in Los Angeles. A story reported by a blog called “WWE” that claimed professional wrestling star “Big Show” had died in a car accident is false. Chris Bellitti, a spokesman for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., said Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, that the “Big Show,” whose real name is Paul Donald Wight II, is alive and well. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Former WWE Superstar “The Big Show,” real name, Paul Wight, is headed to fledgling company, and obvious competitor to World Wrestling Entertainment, All Elite Wrestling.

The company made the announcement via a press release on Twitter Wednesday morning, saying Wight signed a “long-term deal.”

“Wight will have an extensive role within AEW, and on top of his return to the ring, he will serve as a commentator on AEW’s newest show, AEW Dark: Elevation,” the press release read.

The new show starring Wight will air on Mondays at 7 p.m. on the company’s YouTube channel.

Known as “the World’s Largest Athlete,” Wight joined World Championship Wrestling in 1995 and joined WWE in 1999.

CEO, general manager and head of the creative department of the company, Tony Khan, is the co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars. AEW shows currently take place in front of a limited number of fans at Daily’s Place amphitheater.

AEW began airing shows at the end of 2019 and also airs content via YouTube.