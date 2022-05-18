TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment’s “NXT” brand is set to resume touring in Florida.

Live events will begin in the state starting in Tampa on June 10. The company’s developmental NXT brand stopped touring in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since fans have returned, WWE’s weekly Tuesday night show have emanated from the company’s training facility, the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

As of this point, the weekly TV show will still be filmed in Orlando.

WWE released the following schedule Tuesday night:

Friday, June 10 – UACDC Complex, Tampa

Saturday, July 11 – Largo Event Center, Largo

Friday, June 24 – Jacksonville Armory, Jacksonville

Saturday, June 25 – Venice Community Center, Venice

Friday, July 8 – Citrus Springs Community Center, Dunnellon

Saturday, July 9 – Englewood Neighborhood Center, Orlando

Friday, July 22 – Melbourne Auditorium, Melbourne

Saturday, July 23 – Cocoa Armory, Cocoa

Tickets go on sale May 20 at 10 a.m.