WWE moving weekly ‘ThunderDome’ shows to Tampa’s Yuengling Center

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment is moving its weekly fan-less shows from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg to the Yuengling Center as it remains in Tampa Bay.

The ThunderDome started its residency in August at Amway Center in Orlando, which features a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras to provide fans an immersive viewing atmosphere and virtually brings them into the arena via live video.

The set moved from Orlando to the Trop on Dec. 11 with WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown show.

Now the company’s shows will take place from the University of South Florida, beginning with Monday Night Raw on April 12, following WrestleMania, which will be held as a two-night event with fans at Raymond James Stadium.

“Hosting WWE ThunderDome is another step towards a full return of hosting more events in the area,” said Kevin Preast, Executive Vice President of Event Management at Vinik Sports Group.

WWE said more than 650,000 fans across the globe have registered to be a part of the ThunderDome’s virtual seating.

Fans can register for their virtual seat to be part of upcoming WWE shows via WWEThunderDome.com or at WWE’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.