TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment will return to Amalie Arena for a “holiday spectacular” the day after Christmas.

WWE will host a live show on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

“See your favorites from Friday Night Smackdown including Drew McIntyre and The

New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Roman Reign and The Usos and many

more!” a press release from WWE says.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Ticket prices range between $20-$120.