WWE hosting virtual meet-and-greets for fans ahead of WrestleMania 37 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wrestling fans will be able to participate in virtual meet-and-greets with World Wrestling Entertainment Superstars during WrestleMania week.
WWE made the announcement via Twitter on Monday.
The events, sponsored by Snickers, according to the company, will take place every day from April 5 through April 12.
Tickets for these events will go on sale tomorrow and prices begin at $125.
WWE said all virtual meet-and-greets are recorded, so memories will last forever.
Tickets include a two minute private one-on-one video with a selected WWE Superstar and a downloadable video, which will be available within two to three days of the event.
WrestleMania will take place at Raymond James Stadium on April 10 and 11.
The currently schedule of Superstars is as followed, though WWE indicates more times will be announced this week:
April 5
9 a.m.: Finn Bálor
11a.m.: Big E
3 p.m.: Bayley
April 6
11 a.m.: Bianca Belair
2:30 p.m.: Naomi
6 p.m.: AJ Styles
April 7
11 a.m.: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston
2:30 p.m.: Alexa Bliss
April 8
11 a.m.: Drew McIntyre
6 p.m.: Bobby Lashley
April 9
11 a.m.: Edge
1:30 p.m.: Seth Rollins
April 10
9 a.m.: Damian Priest
9 a.m.: Street Profits
12 p.m.: Kevin Owens
2:30 p.m.: Jeff Hardy
April 11
9 a.m.: Adam Cole
12 p.m.: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae
April 12
11 a.m.: Braun Strowman
1:30 p.m.: Charlotte Flair
WWE advises a laptop or desktop computer with a strong, stable internet connection should be used for these events. No refunds will be provided if a session is missed.