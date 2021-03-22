WWE hosting virtual meet-and-greets for fans ahead of WrestleMania 37 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wrestling fans will be able to participate in virtual meet-and-greets with World Wrestling Entertainment Superstars during WrestleMania week.

WWE made the announcement via Twitter on Monday.

The events, sponsored by Snickers, according to the company, will take place every day from April 5 through April 12.

Tickets for these events will go on sale tomorrow and prices begin at $125.

.@WWE Virtual Meet & Greets to take place throughout #WrestleMania Week https://t.co/RAnpjB41N4 — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 22, 2021

WWE said all virtual meet-and-greets are recorded, so memories will last forever.

Tickets include a two minute private one-on-one video with a selected WWE Superstar and a downloadable video, which will be available within two to three days of the event.

WrestleMania will take place at Raymond James Stadium on April 10 and 11.

The currently schedule of Superstars is as followed, though WWE indicates more times will be announced this week:

April 5

9 a.m.: Finn Bálor

11a.m.: Big E

3 p.m.: Bayley

April 6

11 a.m.: Bianca Belair

2:30 p.m.: Naomi

6 p.m.: AJ Styles

April 7

11 a.m.: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston

2:30 p.m.: Alexa Bliss

April 8

11 a.m.: Drew McIntyre

6 p.m.: Bobby Lashley

April 9

11 a.m.: Edge

1:30 p.m.: Seth Rollins

April 10

9 a.m.: Damian Priest

9 a.m.: Street Profits

12 p.m.: Kevin Owens

2:30 p.m.: Jeff Hardy

April 11

9 a.m.: Adam Cole

12 p.m.: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae

April 12

11 a.m.: Braun Strowman

1:30 p.m.: Charlotte Flair

WWE advises a laptop or desktop computer with a strong, stable internet connection should be used for these events. No refunds will be provided if a session is missed.