WWE Champion, Tampa Bay local Drew McIntyre tests positive for COVID-19

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment Champion and Tampa Bay local Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Monday.

McIntyre, real name Drew Galloway, last appeared for the company during a show titled “Legend’s Night,” which emanated from Tropicana Field, where WWE is currently running their weekly programming without fans.

McIntyre recently spoke with WFLA’s Daisy Ruth about the WWE “ThunderDome” moving to the stadium.

While no further information on McIntyre’s condition was immediately available, the company tweeted to inform fans he is in quarantine at home and will address fans virtually during the Jan. 11 episode of “Monday Night Raw.”

>> Follow Daisy Ruth on Facebook

>> Follow Daisy Ruth on Twitter

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss