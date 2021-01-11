WWE Champion, Tampa Bay local Drew McIntyre tests positive for COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment Champion and Tampa Bay local Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Monday.

McIntyre, real name Drew Galloway, last appeared for the company during a show titled “Legend’s Night,” which emanated from Tropicana Field, where WWE is currently running their weekly programming without fans.

McIntyre recently spoke with WFLA’s Daisy Ruth about the WWE “ThunderDome” moving to the stadium.

While no further information on McIntyre’s condition was immediately available, the company tweeted to inform fans he is in quarantine at home and will address fans virtually during the Jan. 11 episode of “Monday Night Raw.”