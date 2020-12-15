WWE Champion, Monday Night Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre talks ‘Thunderdome,’ working without Tampa Bay fans

ST. PETERBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The year 2020 has proved to be trying to all professional athletes and entertainers, as well as all of us, but World Wrestling Entertainment is adapting with what’s now known as the “WWE ThunderDome.”

The “ThunderDome” is a closed set for live broadcasts of WWE Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, but fans are still able to attend virtually in a unique video screen set-up featured behind the performers.

The ThunderDome originated at the Amway Center in Orlando but has since moved to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg prior to the Orlando Magic beginning their season.

The experience features a state-of-the-art set, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras to provide fans an immersive viewing atmosphere and virtually brings them into the arena via live video.

For Monday Night Raw star, current WWE Champion, and Tampa resident Drew McIntyre it also features a pretty wicked sword that shoots flames.

The star, whose real name is Drew Galloway, spoke to 8 On Your Side and WFLA Now’s Daisy Ruth about the changes after the company’s shows were taken off the road due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been interesting. Initially, at the height of the pandemic, when every other sport shut down, we kept the show rolling on, giving the world an escape with original content during a difficult time,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre, originally from Scotland, has called the United States home for 13 years and has been wrestling for 19.

He said he has moved states a few times, but always has made it back to Tampa.

“I came back to Tampa every single time. I probably spent a total of 11 years in Tampa. This is where I made my home. I have spent a third of my life here. I met my wife here. And I love it. I’m so excited that WWE has made Tampa its home base,” McIntyre told 8 On Your Side.

“The people are great, the reason I live here. It’s so cool the crew get to be in the area and experience what I experience every single day.”

McIntyre admitted he was bummed that WrestleMania 36, which was set to take place at Raymond James Stadium was canceled and moved to the WWE Performance Center training facility in Orlando and broadcasted without fans, due to CDC guidelines at the time.

Even though his Wrestlemania Main Event match was different than any other McIntyre would not be robbed of his own Wrestlemania moment winning the WWE Championship by defeating former UFC champion Brock Lesnar at the “showcase of the immortals”.

Despite current conditions, the champion believes it’s his “true responsibility” to keep people all over the world entertained during this difficult time.

The first WWE Network special, WWE TLC (standing for “tables, ladders and chairs”) will emanate from Tropicana Field on Sunday at 7 p.m.

McIntyre will face off against AJ Styles in a “TLC” match, defending his WWE championship.