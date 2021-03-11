TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After World Wrestling Entertainment’s “WrestleMania” event was moved from Tampa to a closed set in Orlando last year, the company’s “showcase of the immortals” will take place at Raymond James Stadium on April 10 and 11.

In addition to the two-night spectacle with fans at the stadium, WWE will be broadcasting shows every night, beginning the Monday prior to the event.

The company announced Wednesday night its NXT show, often described as the company’s developmental brand, will also take place over two nights at the “ThunderDome” in St. Petersburg.

After being cancelled in 2020, the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will be virtual and broadcast via NBC’s Peacock streaming service. While new inductees will be added to the Hall of Fame, the 2020 class, including Tampa resident and Marvel actor Dave Bautista, will receive their honors as well.

Here is a list of WWE shows that will air the week of WrestleMania 37: