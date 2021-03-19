WrestleMania: Tickets on sale now for 2-night WWE event at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets for WWE’s two-night WrestleMania event at Raymond James Stadium officially went on sale for the general public Friday morning.

The event will take place April 10 and 11 at the stadium. Capacity will be limited to 25,000 fans and groups of tickets up to six people will be sold.

Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through TicketMaster.

By Friday afternoon, the cheapest ticket stood around $75. A “queue line” system is being used via the website.

Ticket sales were delayed earlier this week. WWE had previously announced they would go on sale on Tuesday.

WWE Monday Night Raw star Drew McIntyre spoke to WFLA on Friday prior to tickets becoming available. He’s excited to perform in front of fans once again.

“They have been kept away from what they love for over a year. There’s a lot of pent-up reactions that are going to come out at WrestleMania. It’s going to be loud. There might only be 25,000 limited capacity…but it’s going to sound like 200,000 people on April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium,” he said.