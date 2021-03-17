WWE WrestleMania tickets on sale Friday, seating ‘pods’ to be enforced

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A limited amount of tickets for World Wrestling Entertainment’s “WrestleMania” event will go on sale Friday after being delayed this week.

WWE announced on Monday that ticket sales would be moved as plans for the two-night event are still being finalized and are expected to announce a new on-sale date within the next week.

The ticket sale will go live to the public starting at 10 a.m. ET on Friday.

Presale tickets will go on sale

While the total number of tickets being sold as not been confirmed by WWE, TicketMaster.com has issued a notice regarding WrestleMania.

“These events use seating in pods of one to six people per pod. Pods must be purchased in their entirety and may not be divided. Tickets in a pod may not be sold or transferred to anyone other than family/trusted acquaintances who have chosen to attend the event together, unless all such tickets (i.e., the full pod) are being sold or transferred to one party. Unless otherwise exempted by law, guests must wear a face covering – local venue rules apply,” a notice on the website reads.

The two-night event will take place April 10 and April 11 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa was originally supposed to host Wrestlemania 36 last April prior to COVID-19 cancellation.

Unlike other sporting events and concerts that were canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the WWE moved WrestleMania 36 from Tampa to Orlando where it was pre-recorded without a live audience.

WWE says they are coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding safety protocols for WrestleMania and will share details in the coming weeks.

WrestleMania 37’s event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States.

Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster’s website. Two-day combo tickets will also be available. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees.