WrestleMania Axxess tickets available, Superstars to take to Convention Center

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WWE Superstars will take over the Tampa Convention Center for meet and greats, memorabilia displays, live matches, photo-ops and much more during WrestleMania weekend.

Tickets for different sessions throughout the weekend are available now for purchase.

General admission tickets are $55 and include autographs and photos with WWE Superstars and Legends, live matches, Q&As and contests in the main ring.

Platinum tickets are $125 and include an autograph and professional photo with a Superstar, access to the exclusive platinum line at the event entrance and an 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing platinum Superstar.

Platinum+ tickets are $190 and include an autograph and professional photo with a Platinum+ Superstars, access to the exclusive Platinum+ line at the event and an 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Platinum+ Superstar.

New this year is the WrestleMania Axxess Fast Pass for $350.

The Fast Pass includes front of the line access to all general admission Superstar photo and autograph areas. A limited number of these tickets are available per session.

Tickets are available for four-hour sessions. The schedule is as followed:

Axxess Day 1

April 2, 6-10 p.m.

Axxess Day 2, Session 1

April 3, 1-5 p.m.

Axxess Day 2, Session 2

April 3, 6-10 p.m.

Axxess Day 3, Session 1

April 4, 8 a.m. – noon

Axxess Day 3, Session 2

April 4, 1-5 p.m.

Axxess Day 3, Session 3

April 4, 6-10 p.m.

Axxess Day 4

April 5, 8 a.m. – noon

Axxess Day 5

April 6, 1-5 p.m.

Platinum+ and Platinum Superstar schedule:

April 2:

6 p.m. – Becky Lynch (Platinum+)

8 p.m. – Seth Rollins (Platinum+)

April 3:

1 p.m. – AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows (Platinum)

3 p.m. – Randy Orton (Platinum+)

6 p.m. – Hulk Hogan (Platinum+)

8 p.m. – Charlotte Flair

April 4:

8 a.m. – The New Day (Platinum)

10 a.m. – Edge (Platinum+)

1 p.m. – Bray Wyatt (Platinum+)

3 p.m. – The Miz, John Morrison (Platinum)

6 p.m. – Sasha Banks (Platinum+)

8 p.m. – Roman Reigns (Platinum+)

April 5:

8 a.m. – Rhea Ripely, Keith Lee (Platinum)

10 a.m. – nWo: Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, X-Pac (Platinum)

April 6:

1 p.m. – Drew McIntyre (Platinum)

3 p.m. – Undisputed ERA (Platinum)

WWE has not released talent considered “general admission Superstars.”

The company confirms the talent schedule for the event is subject to change. You can purchase tickets here.

