WrestleMania Axxess tickets available, Superstars to take to Convention Center

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WWE Superstars will take over the Tampa Convention Center for meet and greats, memorabilia displays, live matches, photo-ops and much more during WrestleMania weekend. 

Tickets for different sessions throughout the weekend are available now for purchase.

General admission tickets are $55 and include autographs and photos with WWE Superstars and Legends, live matches, Q&As and contests in the main ring. 

Platinum tickets are $125 and include an autograph and professional photo with a Superstar, access to the exclusive platinum line at the event entrance and an 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing platinum Superstar. 

Platinum+ tickets are $190 and include an autograph and professional photo with a Platinum+ Superstars, access to the exclusive Platinum+ line at the event and an 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Platinum+ Superstar. 

New this year is the WrestleMania Axxess Fast Pass for $350. 

The Fast Pass includes front of the line access to all general admission Superstar photo and autograph areas. A limited number of these tickets are available per session. 

Tickets are available for four-hour sessions. The schedule is as followed: 

Axxess Day 1 
April 2, 6-10 p.m. 

Axxess Day 2, Session 1 
April 3, 1-5 p.m. 

Axxess Day 2, Session 2 
April 3, 6-10 p.m. 

Axxess Day 3, Session 1 
April 4, 8 a.m. – noon 

Axxess Day 3, Session 2 
April 4, 1-5 p.m. 

Axxess Day 3, Session 3 
April 4, 6-10 p.m. 

Axxess Day 4 
April 5, 8 a.m. – noon 

Axxess Day 5 
April 6, 1-5 p.m. 

Platinum+ and Platinum Superstar schedule: 

April 2: 
6 p.m. – Becky Lynch (Platinum+) 
8 p.m. – Seth Rollins (Platinum+) 

April 3: 
1 p.m. – AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows  (Platinum)
3 p.m. – Randy Orton (Platinum+) 
6 p.m. – Hulk Hogan (Platinum+) 
8 p.m. – Charlotte Flair 

April 4: 
8 a.m. – The New Day  (Platinum)
10 a.m. – Edge (Platinum+) 
1 p.m. – Bray Wyatt (Platinum+) 
3 p.m. – The Miz, John Morrison (Platinum)
6 p.m. – Sasha Banks (Platinum+) 
8 p.m. – Roman Reigns (Platinum+) 

April 5: 
8 a.m. – Rhea Ripely, Keith Lee  (Platinum)
10 a.m. – nWo: Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, X-Pac (Platinum)

April 6: 
1 p.m. – Drew McIntyre (Platinum)
3 p.m. – Undisputed ERA (Platinum)

WWE has not released talent considered “general admission Superstars.”  

The company confirms the talent schedule for the event is subject to change.  You can purchase tickets here.

MORE ON WRESTLEMANIA TAMPA BAY HERE:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I"

bicyclist hit driver arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "bicyclist hit driver arrested"

Mama white rhino 'chooses name' of 1-month-old baby at ZooTampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mama white rhino 'chooses name' of 1-month-old baby at ZooTampa"

Bay area couple back in U.S. after Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay area couple back in U.S. after Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship"

Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy"

Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later"

Two hurt following car explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two hurt following car explosion"

Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa"

2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss