WR from Clearwater HS, Cardrece Mobley, signs with USF

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – “When I call your play, you better score and we better win this game.”

Cardrece Mobley received those instructions from his football coach in the middle of the championship game.

“We were down,” recalled Mobley, who was the quarterback, “and I actually started crying.”

His coach did not like it.

“I know he started yelling and I started crying even more,” said Mobley, “and that is when it just clicked. It turned me up the rest of the game and, then, we won.”

Mobley won a flag football championship at the age of six with his father as his coach.

“I am his amp,” said Carlos Mobley Sr., “and I say things to make him take it up a notch.”

That memory has stayed with Mobley, who feels that that is the moment he became obsessed with the game of football.

“I have been dreaming about this my whole life,” he said on Thursday morning, “so to see it come true, it just crazy just to think about it.”

Mobley, who is currently a senior at Clearwater High School, is referring to his commitment to play football at the University of South Florida. He signed his letter of intent on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Mobley did it on a stage surrounded by his family.

“It was a lot of excitement, like walking on the stage, it was a lot of excitement,” he said. “My mom, she could not even believe it.”

“His mom,” said Mobley Sr., “she could not stop moving.”

The excitement had been building for months but, on Wednesday, it erupted as soon as Mobley opened his eyes.

“Waking up early morning,” he said, “waking my parents up, seeing them happy for me, it is just a crazy feeling.”

“We woke up like it was Christmas,” said Mobley Sr. “It was like a big present under the tree. Everybody was nervous. He was nervous.”

Mobley admitted he felt both relieved and shocked as soon as he put the pen to the paper. He remembers having to reassure himself in the moment.

“It is real. It is real.”

Those words whipped through his mind as he signed his name.

Yes, Cardrece Mobley, you are a future college football player, a wide receiver, at the University of South Florida.

Mobley said he chose to become a Bull because he trusts the head football coach, Jeff Scott.

“He just kept it real,” explained Mobley. “Any coach that keeps it real, you know that that is the place to be. When I was about to commit, Coach Scott gave me the whole rundown on the commitment process like, when I commit, stay committed and don’t look for any other school. That means you want to be with this program so I stuck to it.”

Mobley is sticking with the Bulls so, obviously, his family is sticking with them too.

“There can’t be a prouder father than me,” said Mobley Sr. “As long as I have oxygen, I will be at Tampa stadium, Raymond James Stadium. My voice will be heard in Tampa stadium. I will be there.”

He will be there cheering on his son.

“My number one goal is to be a true freshman,” said Mobley, “and the receivers coach at USF, he believes in me so I have to come in and work.”