World Games 2021 dates clash with postponed Summer Olympics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The International Olympic Committee announced the new dates for the postponed Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The new dates, July 23 through Aug. 8, clash partly with those of The World Games 2021, which were scheduled to be held July 15 through 25, according to the International World Games Association.

The IWGA will now urgently review alternative options, and coordinate all actions with the various stakeholders to ensure the success of the games. In anticipation of this decision, the IWGA had already been in close contact with the IOC, and they have pledged to help The World Games overcome the major challenges created by the decision.

WIAT CBS 42 reached out to World Games CEO Nick Sellers and he released the following statement:

With the announcement of the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games, there has been considerable speculation regarding its impact on The World Games 2021 Birmingham. We have been keeping a close eye on the situation and have remained in constant contact with the International World Games Association (IWGA).

At this time, it would be premature to speculate about potential changes to our event until we receive more information from the IOC on its specific plans. However, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering a world-class experience in Birmingham and are confident in a positive outcome for our athletes, fans and community. We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

Nick Sellers, CEO World Games

Birmingham, Alabama, is the host of the 2021 World Games. The city has been working for more than a year to make sure the proper arrangements are made to have a safe and exciting World Games experience.

