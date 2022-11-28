TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After being carted off the field during the final minutes of overtime against the Cleveland Browns, Bucs’ right tackle Tristan Wirfs’ injury looks to be better than expected.

Sunday’s match had Tampa Bay fans holding their breath after the All-Pro went down with an injury that was “too gruesome” for FOX to show a replay.

According to ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Wirfs might only miss three to four weeks due to the ankle/foot injury.

Fowler said that there was some ligament damage, but Wirfs should be able to avoid surgery barring a second opinion revealing more.

#Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirms ankle injury to RT Tristan Wirfs, escaping a knee issue. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) November 28, 2022

The injury happened after Browns’ Grant Delpit was picked up and slammed down onto Wirfs leg. Despite Wirf being able to get up on his own after the play, he was helped to his locker by a trainer.

After falling to the Browns 23-17 in overtime, the Buccaneers (5-6) will return to action against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium for Monday Night Football.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.