Will Vipers QB Taylor Cornelius start in Saturday’s home opener?

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers may be without their starting quarterback for the second game in a row. Aaron Murray did not practice on Wednesday due to a foot injury he suffered in the opening game of the season.

Taylor Cornelius, who is behind Murray on the depth chart, started the game against the Seattle Dragons. He completed 16 of 27 passes for 154 yards. He also threw two interceptions. If Murray is unable to play at home on Saturday, it is likely Cornelius will be the man under center again.

“Well, I think it is not the way he started but it is the way he finished,” Vipers head coach Marc Trestman said in regards to the performance of Cornelius in that second game. “We can see the arm strength. We can see his poise. We saw that at the end of the game. He made some great throws under pressure.”

Quinton Flowers, who got a handful of the snaps behind Cornelius in the last game, spoke highly of his teammate.

“I see that Taylor is on top of his game,” said Flowers. “Taylor is a guy who is always locked in, always focused, he will do whatever it takes.”

