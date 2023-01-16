TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Well, that’s the end of the Buccaneers’ season, and maybe even quarterback Tom Brady’s career in Tampa Bay.

Heading into the Wild Card game, Brady was 7-0 against the Dallas Cowboys, but after four quarters, Dallas put a blemish on Brady’s record and the Bucs’ Super Bowl dreams.

After the Dallas Cowboys had a dominant first half, the Buccaneers struggled to battle back, even after the Cowboys’ kicker missed four extra points. It wasn’t until the final minutes of the game that the Bucs were able to find the end zone and have a successful two-point conversion.

Now that the Buccaneers’ season is done, one question remains, is Brady?

In March, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will become an unrestricted free agent, meaning nothing is tying him to the Bay area and with rumors flying around about the goat potentially going to other teams, all eyes will be on him after tonight.

When asked what was next for the quarterback, Brady said “I’m going to go home and get a good night’s sleep the best that I can.”

Brady stated that it wasn’t the way the Bucs wanted to end the season. At the end of the press conference, he thanked the media for covering the games this season and noted that it wasn’t an easy job to do.

Lavonte David also stated in the locker room that he walked over to Brady and thanked him for what he’s brought to the organization.

While there has been no official word or indication of Brady leaving, all eyes will be on the quarterback until March when his decision is officially announced.