TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get your game day snacks and jerseys ready because the 2023 Super Bowl is less than a week away!

On Sunday, Feb. 12, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in the biggest football game of the year, but who will you be rooting for?

Even though all three Florida NFL teams fell short of reaching the Super Bowl, the state will still be represented during the game.

Whether they’re from Florida or played college football in the sunshine state, 22 players will head to Arizona for a chance to bring home a Lombardi Trophy.

Chiefs players with Florida ties:

Safety Deon Bush – Bush is from Miami, Florida. He graduated high school from Christopher Columbus High School before continuing his athletic and academic career at the University of Miami. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap – Dunlap was born in North Charleston, South Carolina, but played college football at the University of Florida where he won a National Championship in 2009. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Defensive end Joshua Kaindoh – Kaindoh played college football at Florida State University and was drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Kaindoh is from Baltimore, Maryland.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi – Nnadi played college football at Florida State University before he was selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney – Toney played college football at the University of Florida before being selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Chiefs in 2022.

Punter Tommy Townsend – The Orlando native graduated high school at William R. Boone High School. Townsend was a punter at Tennessee before transferring to the University of Florida. He signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling – Valdes-Scantling is from St. Petersburg. He played college football at NC State and the University of South Florida. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He joined the Chiefs in 2022.

Running back La’Mical Perine – Perine played college football at the University of Florida and was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was signed to the Chiefs practice squad ahead of this year’s AFC Championship game.

Center Austin Reiter – Although he was born in Texas, Reiter attended and graduated from Lakewood Ranch High School in Florida. He played college football at the University of South Florida before being drafted by the Washington Commanders in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed with the Chiefs in 2022.

Tight end Jordan Franks – The Tallahassee native attended Wakulla High School before playing college football at the University of Central Florida . Franks joined the Chiefs in 2022.

Quarterback Chris Oladokun – The 25-year-old Tampa native attended Sickles High School before playing college football at South Florida. Oladokun transferred from USF to Samford and then to South Dakota State. He joined Kansas City in 2022 when he signed to their practice squad.

Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle – Bootle is a Miami native who played college football at the University of Nebraska. He attended Miami Southridge Senior High School and was picked up by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Eagles players with Florida ties:

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson – The 25-year-old Cocoa native attended Cocoa High School before playing college football at the University of Florida. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Before his college days, Gardner-Johnson played in the 2016 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando and was named to USA Today’s All-Florida first team. He was traded to the Eagles in 2022.

Defensive end Josh Sweat – Sweat played college football at Florida State University before being drafted by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Offensive tackle Jarrid Williams – The Texas native played college football at Houston and the University of Miami before signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in May 2022. The team originally released Williams ahead of Training Camp in July but was resigned in August.

Defensive end Janarius Robinson – Robinson, is from Panama City and attended Bay High School. He played college football at the University of Florida before being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He was signed to the Eagles practice squad during the 2022 offseason.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland – Cleveland played college football at the University of Florida before being drafted to the Denver Broncos as a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft. He signed to the Eagle’s practice squad ahead of the playoffs earlier this year.

Tackle Fred Johnson – The West Palm Beach native attended Royal Palm Beach Community High School before playing college football at the University of Florida. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers (2019), the Cincinnati Bengals (2019-’21), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022) before joining the Eagles practice squad in 2022.

Offensive tackle Roderick Johnson – Johnson played college football at Florida State University before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson – Wilson played college football at Florida State University and signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He was signed to the Eagles practice squad ahead of the Eagles’ Week 14 matchup against the New York Giants.

Cornerback Josh Jobe – The Miami native attended Cheshire Academy before playing college football at the University of Alabama. After going undrafted, Jobe signed with the Eagles on April 30, 2022.