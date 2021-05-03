‘What an honor!’ Bucs ‘Fan of the Year’ announces Jaelon Darden as 129th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND (WFLA) – He danced across the stage with that ceremonious card in his hand.

“Hello, Bucs nation!” he shouted into the microphone.

Larry Gasparino, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers “Fan of the Year” for the 2020 season, could not have been more excited about the pending announcement. He had the honor of sharing the Buccaneers fourth selection of the 2021 NFL Draft with the world.

“With the 129th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft,” exclaimed Gasparino, “the Super Bowl LV Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Jaelon Darden, wide receiver from North Texas.”

He sent me the following message after the successful delivery of that draft pick.

“I can’t find the words to describe it,” said Gasparino in a text message. “I gave Roger Goodell a great big bear hug. Then, my podium pick, everyone said I did great, more enthusiasm than most.”

That statement is correct. Gasparino did not lack in the enthusiasm department. He actually proceeded to jog off of the stage while pumping both of his fists in the air.

“What an honor,” he said. “I cannot wait to express my gratitude to everyone in the Bucs organization.”