Week 2 Game 2: Buccaneers dance after two Fournette touchdowns, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – They won their first game of the season in Week 2 Game 2 and they had fun doing it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback, Sean Murphy-Bunting, shared this TikTok video of him and his teammates dancing in the locker room after beating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

DUB SEASON!! If your not having fun then what are you doing … clearly … we are 🤣🤣🤣 LOVE MY GUYS! WHOLE LOTTA CHOPPAS!! @SkubaBaby #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/RbTPqlVndM — Sean Murphy-Bunting (@MrSeanyB1) September 20, 2020

The first line of that song could not be more fitting. It is “they wanna see me do my dance” and the Buccaneers did plenty of “dancing” on the field in their home opener.

The offense put 31 points on the scoreboard and 21 of them arrived in the first half of the game. It is not a surprise that Tom Brady connected on 17 of 23 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown in that first half. He finished the game 23 of 35 for 217 yards with one touchdown, one interception, and one fumble.

Mike Evans caught seven passes for 104 yards after only recording one catch for a touchdown in the first game of the season. He also scored on Sunday.

Leonard Fournette had 12 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns. He only carried the ball five times for five yards against the New Orleans Saints, which is why he is my player of the game.

The defense continually sparked the offense by creating four turnovers, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Those interceptions belong to Jordan Whitehead and Carlton Davis. I chose Davis’ interception in the fourth quarter as my play of the game.

“I just made a play.” Yes, Carlton, you and your teammates made plays and those plays put you in a position to win and, for some of you, to dance in the locker room after that win.

I bet I am not alone when I say I hope to see an abundance of dance moves as we travel deeper and deeper into this season. It has the potential to be pretty special.